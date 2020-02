Get ready #BalmainArmy — the brand’s Fall 2020 show is happening at Paris Fashion Week tomorrow. Oliver Rousteing always delivers a massive show, and usually garners an interesting front row. It pays to have loyal celebrity fans!

Tune in Friday morning at 5:30 EST to see what he’ll present this season.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.