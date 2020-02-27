Check out pics and recaps from all of the chicest fashion fêtes below! And make sure to email us at events@chicreport.com for editorial coverage consideration.

Wednesday, February 26

Friends of Off-White Party In Paris

Virgil Abloh and Off-White held an intimate dinner at Frenchie to celebrate the brand’s new accessories collection. Gigi and Bella Hadid were among the night’s many guests. Off-White opened a jewelry and eyewear pop-up at 229 Rue Saint Honoré earlier this week. The shop will be open until March 3rd.

Celebrities and Fashion Insiders Fete the History of Harper’s Bazaar in Paris

The Musée des Arts Décoratifs hosted a gala to celebrate the opening of the exhibition Harper’s Bazaar: First in Fashion during Paris Fashion Week. The event drew a star-studded crowd, including Glenda Bailey, Demi Moore, Janelle Monáe, Anna Wintour, Dita von Teese, Rachel Brosnahan, Iris Van Herpen, Gabriela Hearst, Alber Elbaz, Cindy Sherman, Isabeli Fontana, Christian Louboutin, Tommy Hilfiger, Maria Grazia Chiuri, Leomie Anderson, Jourdan Dunn, Pierpaolo Piccioli, Olivier Rousteing, Natasha Poly, Binx Walton, and Diane von Fürstenberg, among others.

The night kicked off with opening remarks by Gwyneth Paltrow, followed by a special performance by Niles Rodgers. First in Fashion chronicles the history of the magazine. The exhibition will be open from February 28 through July 14, 2020.

Tuesday, February 25

Stacey Bendet, Lakwena Maciver, and Nicky Hilton Host a F.E.D. Dinner to Launch New Collab

Chelsea Clinton, Ruby Aldridge, Zac Posen, Laura Kim, Fernando Garcia, Cipriana Quann, and TK Wonder gathered at Zero Bond NYC for an intimate dinner celebrating the new Alice + Olivia x Lakwena collaboration. Guests sipped Perrier-Jouet and Avion cocktails at the F.E.D. (Female Empowerment Dinner), and got a first look at the collection.

The partnership between the designer and Lakwena uses the London-based artist’s bold messages of empowerment in celebration of International Women’s Day 2020 (March 8) and Women’s History Month. Bendet will be donating 10 percent of sales to LifeWay Network, an organization fighting to end human trafficking by raising consciousness and providing safe housing and mentorship to survivors. The collection — retails between $225 and $595 for a maxi skirt — will be available in stores and online March 1st.

