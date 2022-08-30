Meet Making the Cut’s Yannik Zamboni

Warning! Making the Cut spoilers ahead! The fourth episode of Making the Cut featured a win for Yannik Zamboni, known for his deconstructed designs. Raised in a small town in Switzerland, the maison blanche designer has a Bachelor of Arts in fashion design from University of Applied Sciences and Arts Northwestern Switzerland and founded his line in September of 2020. We got on a Zoom with him to learn more about his line and get the scoop on his upcoming NYFW show.

Where are you now?

I’m in Switzerland in Zurich!

The show has now started airing. Has anything in your life changed so far?

There’s a lot of press and interviews. A lot of requests. It’s getting exciting.

Have you gotten recognized on the street?

I got recognized when I went for lunch. It was kind of weird. A guy came up to me and asked if I was Yannik Zampboni and I asked if we knew each other and he said, ‘No! But I know you!’ I have some more followers on Instagram. It’s not where I want to be yet, but it’s slowly starting.

How does it feel to watch yourself?

In the beginning it was very weird. Especially when you hear yourself talking. It’s nice to see because all of the memories are freshened up. We had so much fun and love for each other. It’s nice to see that after a long waiting period.

What made you want to do the show?

I knew I had to change something in my business. I started my business during Corona and in the beginning it was OK, but it got harder and harder and harder. I didn’t have the funds to go into production. I needed a bigger audience. Then this request came in asking if I wanted to join and TV show. Why not? Let’s do it!

Tell me about your vibe as a designer.

The design is the center. We don’t want to do a lot of colors or print combinations. We don’t want to distract from the design. We deconstruct and build something that people don’t see often. We create something new and fresh. We design on a binary system for men or female. We design for everybody. It’s very gender inclusive. We like to work with trans people, non-binary, gender fluid people. We try to also be as sustainable as we can. We use materials don’t break down into microplastic by using natural fibers.

What’s your longterm goal for the brand?

I want a sustainable brand that sells! As long as I can do what I love to do, I’m happy. But we need some coins. I need to pay my employees. The more successful the brand, the more employees I can have.

Are you showing at NYFW?

I am! I’m showing on September 14th. We had to do the application to get in way before the casting of Making the Cut was announced. Nobody in the US knew me. We’re gonna crash New York Fashion Week. I’m coming the 7th of September, which is also my birthday. I’ll have a birthday party in the airplane.

