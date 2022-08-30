EXCLUSIVE: Draya Michele Unveils Collab With FEMME LA & Talks Confidence, Career Goals, And Instagram Angles!

Fire-emoji-worthy footwear, right this way. Draya Michele, a multi-hyphenate who’s turned her hand from everything to acting and modeling to her own fashion lines, has teamed up with FEMME LA on a new range of cruelty-free, vegan footwear styles that speak to the inherent sexiness of the brand adored by Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner, EmRata, J.Lo, and more. The affordable collaboration sees exclusive iterations of three styles which are a twist on the most popular offerings: the lace-up Luce, the transparent Natale platform, and the Robidas mule now in an eye-catching zebra print. As the range launches today, we caught up with Michele to hear more find out what makes her tick.

Are you a heels all night person or do you generally swap to sneakers/flats?

I wear my heels all night—I’ll never be caught barefoot so I have to stay committed!

Let’s talk about your collab with Femme LA. What was the collaboration process like?

I’ve been a fan and friend of the brand for many years. The collaboration was super organic. They had the expertise in making a high end shoe and I just had to come in and sprinkle a little design glitter.

What’s in the collection—and what outfits are you teaming with the styles?

The shoes are definitely statement pieces, so I plan on pairing them with more simple colors and styled outfits. For instance, the zebra lace up shoes will go great with a little black dress.

There’s no doubt these are shoes that demand attention, what makes you feel confident/channel confidence when you wear something sexy?

I think just wearing high heeled shoes in general makes me feel sexy. I love getting dressed up to go out at night and I love doing my hair and makeup too.

You’ve got nine million eyes on you on Instagram, what’s your relationship like with social media?

I love social media for the tool that it is. When I’m not using it for work, I’m on there laughing at memes and sending them to my friends.

You’ve been involved in many parts of the entertainment and fashion industry, from modeling to TV and design. What’s next?

I don’t believe in doing just one thing, I believe in doing what you love. And for me, I love to work. I love to have a full schedule. I love when deadlines are creeping up on me and I have to rush.

What are some life lessons you’ve learned since 2020 that you wish to pass down to your kids?

I like to think that certain business mistakes I’ve made in the past have forced me to be financially responsible. I know how to save money, I have great credit, and I have a great exit strategy. My kids will know this stuff early on.

What about career lessons, specifically for young women who look up to you?

Follow your dreams. And you can do something else for work while you pursue you dreams if the timing isn’t right. Stay focused and do a lot of what keeps you motivated.

You’ve been doing more acting recently, tell us about where we’ll see you popping up on screen..

I have a Christmas movie coming out in November called The Sound of Christmas. This will be my first Christmas and faith-based film which is pretty new and different for me.

We need to know, how do you always get such great shots on Instagram, particularly swimwear! Give us some posing tips…

I know my angles! I’m definitely a sitter in photographs, I prefer to sit than to stand in a picture. I’m also guilty of using editing apps but it’s important to me to look like myself and to not over do the filtering of my pictures.

Images: BAZ

