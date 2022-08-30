Daily News: RIP Allure Print Edition, A New Savage X Fenty Launch, Anna & Graydon Carter’s Retro-inspired E-stationary Venture, And More!

Read today’s dose of chic intel right here…

Condé Nast to shutter Allure’s print edition

Pour one out for Allure. The Condé beauty bible will cease print operations next year, with the December 2022 issue being the final edition. Current editor in chief Jessica Cruel announced the decision last week. “Our brand is stronger than ever across social and digital and our success is testament to our collaboration as a team and because we know just how and where our audience is accessing content in today’s ever-changing landscape,” Cruel told staffers, according to Fashionista.com. “It’s our mission to meet the audience where they are and with this in mind, after our December print issue, we are making Allure an exclusively digital brand.” On Instagram, founding editor Linda Wells shared a sweet and nostalgic tribute to the magazine she helped to shape into the industry-defining publication it would become. “I’m sad, yes, but so grateful for the years, for the best team ever, for the joy of putting something together and holding in my hands. @allure will live on and I’ll be cheering for it forever🤍 .”

Savage X Fenty launches new category: Lounge

It’s known for its scene-stealing and sizzling lingerie, but now Savage X Fenty is coming for your chill wardrobe too. Today, Rihanna’s pioneering label launches Lounge; a collection of elevated basics like joggers, hoodies, tees, onesies, tanks, and sets. In typical Rih fashion, the pieces are intended to work anywhere—from your sofa to the street—as conveyed by brand ambassadors Jordan Alexander, of Gossip Girl reboot, fame and Dove Cameron. Models Simi, Cole, Shi, and Jjanga are also featured in the campaign. “At the core, Savage X Fenty is about feeling sexy and confident,” Rihanna said of the venture. “The Lounge collection is giving all of that with a chill, laidback twist. I wanted to bring comfort and realness to everyday pieces that can be styled in whatever way lets you do you.”

Introducing Electragram—to make sure no one ever leaves you on read again

In a world where ghosting has become de rigueur, digital communication etiquette may just be at an all time low. Well, not on Anna and Graydon Carter’s watch. Taking its lead from the inimitable elegance of receiving/sending good old fashioned physical correspondence, their new platform Electragram digitizes the concept of a chic telegram with the bonus of at-your-fingertips speed and ease. Now officially launched, Electragram allows users to customize everything from an invite to a cheeky martini lunch to an elevated way to let someone know you’re thinking about them. WhatsApp could never! Find out more here—we’ll be waiting patiently by the phone for your latest! xo

SJP teases look at new Hocus Pocus flick

We’re still wrapping our heads around where August went, and how it’s NYFW next week (!!), but Sarah Jessica Parker is here to remind us that we’re only a month out from witching season too. The actress has shared a newly-released poster for Hocus Pocus 2; the hotly-anticipated next chapter to the beloved Halloween movie. As for what else we know, Billy Butcherson is back, and will form a bromance with the manager of a local magic shoppe in Salem. Naturally, the Sanderson Sisters are front and center—played by Parker, Bette Midler, and Kathy Najimy—and the film will also feature Whitney Peak, Lilia Buckingham, Belissa Escobedo, Hannah Waddingham, Tony Hale, and Sam Richardson. Hocus Pocus 2 premieres September 30 on Disney+.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SJP (@sarahjessicaparker)

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.