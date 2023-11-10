Davide Renne, who just began his post as creative director at Moschino on November 1, has tragically passed away in Milan. The cause of death was a heart attack. News was confirmed by Aeffe USA on Friday morning.

“There are no words to describe the pain we are experiencing at this dramatic time. Davide joined us only a few days ago, when a sudden illness took him from us too soon. We still can’t believe what happened,” chairman Massimo Ferretti said in a statement. Ferretti added that Renne was “”loved and respected,” and lamented that he had just started with the house filled with ambition, enthusiasm, and optimism for the future.

The Tuscany-native was recently announced as the incoming lead at the brand, and was due to show his inaugural collection in February during Milan Fashion Week. Renne, 46, had spent the last 20 years as a prolific member of the Gucci design team under various creative directors, most recently working as head of womenswear during the Alessandro Michele years. He had began his career under Alessandro Dell’Acqua after graduating from the Polimoda fashion school in Florence.

Announcing his appointment at Moschino—which had already been churning in the rumor mill since Jeremy Scott’s departure—Vogue called him “amply qualified” for the job. He would have been the fourth-ever leader of the label, which was started by the late Franco Moschino in 1983. “We are confident that he will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of Moschino, a global house with an Italian heart,” Massimo Ferretti had said of Renne while announcing his appointment last month.

Renne stepping into the major role followed an industry trend of lesser-known design studio leads being ushered into the creative director spotlight. By all accounts, the Italian designer was a widely-loved member of the fashion community, with the likes of Alessandro Michele, Etro’s Marco de Vincenzo, Harris Reed, The Attico’s Giorgia Tordini, former Blumarine creative director Nicola Brognano and incoming creative director Walter Chiapponi (previously of Tod’s), and Christian Juul Nielsen all among the designers wishing him every success at the helm of Moschino when he shared the news on Instagram on October 16. Notable stylists and editors Carlyne Cerf de Dudzeele Nick Haramis, Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, Bryanboy, Katie Grand, Anna Dello Russo, and Mel Ottenberg also congratulated him on the career news.

Aeffe extended sympathies to Renne’s friends and family. Renne is also survived by his Milan-based partner.

RIP.

