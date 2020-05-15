Fashion Caring: What Brands Are Doing To Help In The COVID-19 Era

Welcome to the second installment of The Daily‘s “Fashion Caring” update. We’ll be pulling together roundups of all the fashion, beauty, and lifestyle brands that are taking charitable initiatives to combat COVID-19 – and there’s thankfully so many! Check in with us every Friday to get the scoop on what they’re doing and how you can help.

SAKS OFF FIFTH: The company has partnered with the Food Bank For New York City at the beginning of this month to end food poverty in the five boroughs. While the organization has been working towards this initiative for over 35 years, the OFF 5th campaign is going to donate 20% of net proceeds to the organization from its online gift card sales and “Shop for Good” social media shop. “Food Bank for New York City does amazing work for our NY community and during these unprecedented times, it is even more important to contribute to their mission,” said Saks OFF 5TH president, Paige Thomas. “We are proud to offer this opportunity to give back and hope our customers will feel good about the opportunity to give back and shop this May.” The campaign ends at the end of the month, so check it out now.



BADGLEY MISCHKA: James Mischka and Mark Badgley have designed 35 one-of-a-kind sketches for an online auction in partnership with Feeding America. Supports can place their bids at the designers’ website with 100% of the purchases going to help Feeding America’s network of food banks across the country. Each sketch sold with themes like Blow Off, COVID-19, Breathe, and Stay Strong will be personalized to whoever wins with no cost for shipping. “We have been isolating in Palm Beach, Florida for eight weeks now,” said Mark Badgley. “We decided to use this time creatively by working through some of our feelings with art,” he continued. “After posting some of Mark’s sketches on Instagram, we had an overwhelming response and requests to purchase them,” James Mischka explained. “We wanted to use that opportunity to benefit people in need.”



SUPIMA: In an effort to produce masks and gowns to medical workers, Supima has distributed fabric to its design competition alumni. In addition, it teamed up with Sew4live and Operation COVID-19 Garment Revival. They are being accepted for low risk medial personnel to free up surgical and N95 mask to those at higher risk levels. Thirty-five designers responded to Supima’s request for assistance with Buxton Midyette, VP of marketing & promotions and his wife Lisa personally packing and shipping 300 meters of fabric originally allotted for the competition in September. Another 160 yards of fabric was also sent out thanks to Design Knit, a Supima licensee located in California making approximately 13K-14K masks donated to NYC hospitals and other groups in need.

DKNY: The company has created a classic, solid white or black t-shirt call the Essential Tee with 100% of the net proceeds beneffiting the NY Mayor’s COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund. The 100% cotton, unisex crewneck style retails for $25 and comes with free shipping. The simple, chic design is a perfect staple for any wardrobe and is aimed to help the city where the brand was born. “We wouldn’t be DKNY without NY.”



ONIA: Another company, Onia is has also released a limited-edition, unisex t-shirt with 100% of proceeds from each sale to Citymeals on Wheels. The luxury resort brand created their “Love Aloud” design with a light mint shade from 100% cotton jersey for a super soft feel. Only $35, the sales will help give emergency nutrition to elderly New Yorkers affected by COVID-19. “When it comes to what’s going on in the world, Onia firmly believes we are all in this together,” the brand stated. The goal is to reach 300,000 meals. In another boost to things returning to normal, Onia announced this week they are offering same-day delivery to their Manhattan customers.



