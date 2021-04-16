Daily Media: New Editors At Reuters, Vox, And Hearst, Plus! Coach And Anthropologie Announce CEOs

Here are the top hires, departures, promotions, and new representations of the week.

1. Leah Finnegan is now editor in chief at Gawker. (Read the full story here.)

2. Alessandra Galloni is now editor in chief at Reuters.

3. Jaclyn Palermo is now accessories editor at the Hearst Fashion Group.

4. Jamil Smith is now senior correspondent at Vox.

5. Kimberly Godwin is now president at ABC News.

6. Véronique Philiponnat is now head of Elle France.

7. Tricia Smith is now global CEO at Anthropologie Group.

8. Todd Kahn is now CEO and brand president at Coach.

9. Elizabeth Spaulding is now CEO at Stitch Fix. Stitch Fix founder Katrina Lake will transition from CEO to executive chairperson of the board.

10. Dominic Kaffka is now senior vice president, production at IMG Fashion Events & Properties, and managing director at IMG FOCUS.

11. Natalie Xenita is now vice president-managing director at IMG Fashion Events & Properties, Asia Pacific.

12. Giorgina Fioruzzi is now head of global communications at Golden Goose.

13. Molly Brown is now PR and marketing director at Prabal Gurung.

14. Kristin Kelly is now digital director at Infinity Creative Agency.

15. Caroline Somerstein is now partnerships manager at Daily Harvest.

16. Kirsten Schubert is now senior director, consumer lifestyle at The Brand Guild. Louisa Levison is now senior manager, consumer lifestyle at the company.

17. Marissa Gonzalez is now public relations assistant account executive at Demonstrate PR.

18. Vox Media has acquired Cafe Studios, Preet Bharara’s podcast-first media company.

19. North American influencer/talent management agency Shine Talent Group has launched a new body confidence-themed podcast, The BodPod.

Plus!

20. KCD NY is now representing Solid & Striped.

21. PURPLE is now representing David Koma.

22. BerlinRosen is now representing the Meatpacking District.

23. ICA is now representing Wknd Nation, Madeby Collective: ITEM Beauty & Complex Culture, Dezi Eyewear, Dezi Skin, Wayf, Logan Hollowell, and Wildfox.

24. SEEN Group is now representing Byredo.

25. Mischief Media Group is now representing GRIT BXNG and GRIT BXNG At Home.

26. Brandsway Creative is now representing Kirsten Jordan, of Bravo’s Million Dollar Listing NY.

27. Dialogue New York is now representing jewelry brand Please Repeat and low-sugar candy brand Behave.

28. Jennifer Levitt PR is now representing RENNA Jewelry.

29. CKPR is now representing luxury skincare brand ORVEDA.

30. Behrman is now representing Hanalei.

31. The Brand Agency is now representing denim brand NYDJ.

32. Push The Envelope PR is now representing CAO Cosmetics.

33. Avant Collective is now representing Prim Botanicals.

34. Mint & Honey, Co. is now representing calmbox, IPO Cosmetics, and Living With Bianca.

