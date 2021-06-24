Daily News: Victoria Beckham Merges Labels, Dior’s Teeny Tiny It Bag, Virgil Abloh Pledges $380K Donation, And More!

Read today’s dose of chic intel right here…

Victoria Beckham merges brands, lowers prices to appeal to wider customer base

In light of making her offering more accessible to a larger audience, Victoria Beckham will merge both her namesake label and mainline collection into a single, more affordable line. The move comes after many other London-based designers have been incited to reconsider their business models in light of the pandemic. New strategies for sourcing and supply chain management were necessary in the reduced cost, which now averages at £550 per piece instead of £900. However, both Beckham and CEO Marie Leblanc de Reynies have ensured the quality of the new collection has remained consistent. As for the new offering, which will make its runway debut today with a Pre-Spring collection, the team also plans to relaunch footwear and leather goods. As for the future, Beckham plans to follow a traditional seasonal calendar.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham)

Mini, who?! Dior’s all about the Micro Bag

It’s clear that Dior is not adhering to the saying “go big or go home” anymore, as proven by its latest must-have accessory reveal. For its Dior Micro Bag launch, AKA cute miniature versions of their famous counterparts the Dior 30 Montaigne, the Saddle bag, and Lady Dior. The bags, available in red, black, latte, and a range of softer summery hues, are ready for purchase here! In other Dior news, the label has tapped Grammy-nominated artist and Kylie Jenner’s baby daddy Travis Scott as its collaborator for Men’s Summer 2022. With Kim Jones and Scott at the helm, the collection, scheduled to be unveiled tomorrow in Paris, is destined to be a stylish success.





Louis Vuitton pledges hefty $380k donation to UNICEF

Louis Vuitton creative director Virgil Abloh’s pledge to mentor and support young people has led him to a partnership with UNICEF. In collaboration with the United Nations agency, Abloh will lead a masterclass via Facebook livestream that will teach principles of entrepreneurship, creativity, and how to become a changemaker within a community. The partnership, for which Abloh has pledged a $380,000 donation, comes as a continuation of his support for the agency. His support began with the Silver Lockit bracelet, which he designed to raise funds for its emergency programs last year, and has since accumulated $14 million in UNICEF’s name. In addition to the forthcoming donation, Abloh will join Generation Unlimited—a program focusing on youth in Ghana—in honor of his parents who were born there. The donation will accompany the debut of his Spring 2022 men’s ready to wear, scheduled to show today.

Anthropologie and Edie Parker team up

Throwing a summer party anytime soon? You’re in luck! Anthropologie has joined forces with handbag and home decor mastermind Edie Parker for a playful offering of summer fun—backyard fun, to be exact. As for the drop, summer soirée enthusiasts will be delighted to see a volleyball, basketball, soccer ball, table tennis set, and a jumbo dice set—all of which tout the same colorful aesthetic both brands seem to adhere to. And, with an affordable price range ranging from $38-$68, summer fun has never been simpler. The games collection is available for pre-order exclusively online from Friday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Edie Parker (@edie_parker)

RuPaul takes over Balenciaga playlist, releases Pride capsule

Following his inaugural 13-hour playlist entitled “Hello, my name is Demna,” and a follow-up playlist from Rammstein, Balenciaga creative director Demna Gvasalia has passed the baton yet again—to none other than drag star RuPaul. Marking the third iteration of Gvasalia’s ongoing partnership with Apple Music, RuPaul’s playlist is chock-full of dance-friendly tunes, from Destiny’s Child to Mariah Carey—a more nostalgic ambiance than that of Demna’s selection, which featured the likes of Cardi B and Kanye West. In honor of Pride month and RuPaul’s eclectic selection of tunes, the duo has teamed up for a limited-edition unisex capsule of concert-ready tees and hoodies. The partnership will include a series of playlists, to be released every two months, from some of Gvasalia’s favorite artists. Accompanying each playlist will be limited-edition merch drops inspired by Gvasalia’s idea of concert-ready garb. The RuPaul x Balenciaga drop retails from $495 for a baseball hat to $995 for a hoodie, and is available for purchase in stores and online. Take a look for yourself here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Balenciaga (@balenciaga)

Morgan Lane is taking us to Cozyland!

Morgan Lane is taking a trip to the clouds. Through a sustainable, gender-neutral collection dubbed “Cozyland,” founder Morgan Curtis has successfully tapped into one of the few quarantine-related things worthy of celebration: cozy snuggles. Inspired by time spent at home with her baby girl during lockdown, the designer opted for something soft and fuzzy for the brand’s latest. Touting a colorful collection of tees, pajamas, robes, sweatshirts, and more, Cozyland is made entirely of cloud-soft clothing from the most sustainable of materials. All packaging and products are recyclable and eco-friendly too. Sizing is available for babies, kids, and adults, and prices range from $48 – $170. Shop it here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cozyland by Morgan Lane (@wearecozyland)

A peek inside the Acne Paper book

Say hello to your next coffee table decor: the Acne Paper book. The magazine, which first took to the newsstands in 2014, has come back to life, this time in the form of a 560-page anthology. The book, conceptualized by Acne Studios founder and creative director Johnny Johansson and editor Thomas Persson, has traditionally resembled that of a journal more so than a magazine, and has seen themes ranging from tradition to eroticism. Debuting today, among the pages, readers will find archived material, portraits shot by Christopher Smith, the label’s most memorable moments, and long-form and abridged notes contributed by guest editors and friends alike. After a seven-year hiatus, fans will be pleased to hear that Acne Paper will return in its magazine format too, with issues coming at a later date.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Acne Studios (@acnestudios)

Veja makes larger venture into the running department

Sustainable footwear giant Veja has released two new running styles: The Marlin and The Condor 2. To celebrate the drop, the shoe label has collaborated with a New York City-based running club for a bi-weekly program offering a long distance run—from Veja’s Soho location, down to Mulberry Street, to the West Side Highway, and back—for anyone who signs up. And that’s not even the coolest part. In partnership with A Second U Foundation, Veja has enlisted formerly incarcerated individuals, allowing them to reenter the working world as fitness trainers. To nod to the brand’s sustainable ethos, the sneaker boasts an impressive composition, with 62% of it made of bio-based, recycled materials.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VEJA (@veja)

Grace Weber Releases New Video

Rising star Grace Weber recently released her debut album, A Beautiful Space, which has been a hit with music critics. Today she releases the video for Thru the Fire, which reunites the Grammy winner with Chance the Rapper. Eagle-eyed New Yorkers will note a portion of the video was shot at The Baccarat Hotel on West 53rd Street.

Watch the video here:

Kering Americas x Black In Corporate summer mentorship program

World class luxury group Kering has joined forces with Candace Marie Stewart’s Black In Corporate for a first-of-its-kind virtual summer mentorship program. In efforts to create a resource that leverages Black individuals in the corporate sphere, the venture will offer Black professionals working in the corporate world access to resources and opportunities that will lend relief, support, and navigation in challenging industries. The month-long program, which will take place in August, aims to incite systematic change, and will do so with a schedule of educational workshops, speaker events from Kering executives, and collaborations between big names in fashion and those in the BIC network.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Black In Corporate (@blckincorporate)

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.