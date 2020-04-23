Read today’s dose of chic intel right here…

Wired Becomes Latest Condé Nast Title to Unionize as Conde Nast Weighs Coronavirus Layoffs (The Daily Beast)

“Wired staff have been laying the groundwork to form a union for more than a year,” writes The Daily Beast. “But as the coronavirus began to spread, shutting down parts of the economy and resulting in layoffs and pay cuts at numerous publications, organizers realized they had to make a decision: Put unionization efforts on pause until the company weathered the storm, or go public with the union amid uncertainty. Ultimately staff decided to slightly accelerate the organizing efforts, partially in order to guarantee members a greater say in determining how the company takes cost-cutting measures.”

Macy’s Looks to Offload Bluemercury (WWD)

“The department store started shopping the 171-door beauty concept with the help of Goldman Sachs shortly before the outbreak closed retail in mid-March,” writes WWD. “Private equity firms were among the players to take a look at the chain […] It remains to be seen if the company finds a buyer for Bluemercury, which has grown rapidly since Macy’s bought it from founders Marla and Barry Beck for $210 million in 2015, but now has to demonstrate just how well it is positioned to navigate uncharted waters.”

Sycamore Partners Tries to Ditch Victoria’s Secret (Business of Fashion)

Investment firm Sycamore Partners is seeking to end its deal to buy a stake in L Brands Inc’s lingerie brand Victoria’s Secret, citing business decisions the retailer took during the coronavirus pandemic, a court filing on Wednesday showed, sending the company’s shares down over 20 percent,” write Business of Fashion. “L Brands also furloughed most of its Victoria’s Secret employees and reduced compensation for senior staff and took other actions that could hurt the lingerie business, Sycamore said in the filing.”

“That these actions were taken as a result of or in response to the Covid-19 pandemic is no defence to L Brands’ clear breaches of the transaction agreement,” the firm said in its filing.

Two House Cats in New York Test Positive for Coronavirus (The Washington Post)

Noooooo! Two pet cats in New York have tested positive for the coronavirus according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. “The cats live in different parts of the state, and both showed symptoms of mild respiratory illness and are expected to recover,” writes The Washington Post. “One cat is owned by a person who tested positive for the coronavirus before the cat showed signs, but the other cat lives in a household where no members had confirmed cases of the virus. It is possible this cat was infected by a household member who was only mildly ill or asymptomatic.”

Model Charlie Matthews Strips for COVID-19

GUESS model Charlie Matthews took a page from Ansel Elgort’s book yesterday and posted a nude photo of himself on Instagram in support of COVID-19 relief efforts. Matthews is hoping to raise $10,000 for A Common Thread, the CFDA/Vogue fund that seeks to offset the impact of the coronavirus on the American fashion industry. Support Matthews and A Common Thread by clicking here. And don’t worry, Elgort doesn’t mid Matthews jumping on his bandwagon. “I love this!” He commented on Matthews’ post. “Lol nakey people helping out.” (Elgort’s own photos was removed by Instagram shortly after it was posted, although he has so far raised more than $213,000 to provide meals for Brooklyn’s frontline medical workers on his gofundme page.)

