Chic Report

10 Luxurious Slippers for Quarantine and Beyond

by Tangie Silva
written by Tangie Silva
(Shutterstock)

We’re still officially on lock down for at least a few more weeks but it’s time to luxe up the indoor footwear so you can also don it when you finally emerge. Here’s an array of mule and slipper styles full of inspirational springtime colors and prints. Be warned, these aren’t your everyday slip-ons. Even at home, the chic must go on!

1. GUCCI Princetown GG Flora Slippers, $790

2. PROENZA SCHOULER Suede Slippers, $330

3. VERSACE Medusa Leaf Bath Slippers, $150

4. CHARLOTTE OLYMPIA Flamingo Flat Mule Slippers, $199

5. DRIES VAN NOTEN Jacquard Slippers, $308

6. TOD’S Double T Leather Backless Loafer Slippers, $575

7. MINNIE ROSE Cashmere Pom Pom Slippers, $178

8. MALONE SOULIERS X ROKSANDA Calista Satin Mule Slippers, $325

9. NATORI Empress Floral-Embroidered Mule Slippers, $150

10. CALVIN KLEIN Moise Taume Leather Mule Slippers, $99

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

Tangie Silva is the VP of Operations & Managing Editor of Daily Front Row Inc. and is always on the beauty beat. She's been with the company since it's inception in 2003...and apparently is never leaving.

You may also like

The Inside Scoop on What’s Driving the...

Sole Commerce Buzz: Brands to Get Excited...

Sole Commerce Buzz: Brands to Get Excited...

Editor’s Pick: Versace’s Starfish-Print Faille Mules

Dakota Fanning’s Spring Style Diary for Jimmy...

Jacquelyn Jablonski Fronts Via Spiga Fall 2016...

Stuart Weitzman Expands Its Bridal Collection

Vans Unveils New Capsule Collection with Summer...

Editor’s Pick: Axel Arigato Cap-Toe Sneakers

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.