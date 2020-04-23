10 Luxurious Slippers for Quarantine and Beyond

We’re still officially on lock down for at least a few more weeks but it’s time to luxe up the indoor footwear so you can also don it when you finally emerge. Here’s an array of mule and slipper styles full of inspirational springtime colors and prints. Be warned, these aren’t your everyday slip-ons. Even at home, the chic must go on!

1. GUCCI Princetown GG Flora Slippers, $790



2. PROENZA SCHOULER Suede Slippers, $330



3. VERSACE Medusa Leaf Bath Slippers, $150



4. CHARLOTTE OLYMPIA Flamingo Flat Mule Slippers, $199



5. DRIES VAN NOTEN Jacquard Slippers, $308



6. TOD’S Double T Leather Backless Loafer Slippers, $575



7. MINNIE ROSE Cashmere Pom Pom Slippers, $178



8. MALONE SOULIERS X ROKSANDA Calista Satin Mule Slippers, $325



9. NATORI Empress Floral-Embroidered Mule Slippers, $150



10. CALVIN KLEIN Moise Taume Leather Mule Slippers, $99



