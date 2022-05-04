Who Wasn’t At Richie Akiva’s Annual Post-Met Gala Bash At Casa Cipriani?!

Mark Ronson behind the decks, a supermodel-heavy guestlist, and even a rumored quick appearance by Anna Wintour herself: it could only be nightlife leader Richie Akiva’s 9th annual Met Gala after party. Hosted by Akiva and Global Hospitality alongside Riccardo Tisci, Naomi Campbell, and Kate Moss at Casa Cipriani, the epic bash was one for the books.

Until the early hours, VIPs enjoyed music by Mark Ronson and Eli Escobar, as well as sets by DJ Tunez and DJ Obi, and performances by Burna Boy and Saint JHN. Throughout the night guests toasted with custom D’USSE Cognac cocktails, Ciroc Vodka Spritzes, and clinking glasses of Armand De Brignac champagne.

Among those in attendance joining Akiva, Moss, Tisci, and Campbell were Edward Enninful, Gigi and Bella Hadid, Tom Ford, Lila Moss, Marc Jacobs, Jared Leto, Normani, Chloe Bailey, Gunna, Kid Cudi, Winnie Harlow, Damson Idris, Terrence J, Christian Combs, Russell Westbrook, Future, Chantel Jeffries, Carmelo Anthony,Eli Escobar, Shalom Harlow, Lewis Hamilton, Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz, Molly Sims, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Elon Musk, Venus Williams, Tommy Dorfman, Camila Cabello, Billie Eilish, Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler, Sara Sampaio, and many more. As for Wintour—no snaps were snapped, but we wouldn’t blame her if she stopped by to see what all the fuss was about.

Plus! After the after party, was the ‘AFTER THE AFTER’ party at THE BOX’—kicking off at 2.30AM and was co-hosted by Cara Delevigne and Akiva. Meg the Stallion even performed a burlesque style number on stage. Oh my!

