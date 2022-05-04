See The Celine Winter ’22 Collection Right Here

In need of a mid-week pick-me-up after all the Met Gala fatigue? Said jolt arrived today in the form of electro beats, great denim, and models with a devil-may-care attitude. In other words: the Celine Winter ’22 collection reveal.

Knuckling down on his instantly-recognizable codes—and giving us the chic and tempting update to The Rock’s turtleneck and chain combo that we didn’t know we needed until now—Hedi Slimane’s latest was also an ode to the newly-restored ‘Salon D’apparat’ of the historic 18th century building Hotel De La Marine. It’s the first show and campaign captured against the backdrop of the regal Parisian building—and let’s just say, we thought we’d have our fill of all things ‘gilded’ until we copped eyes on this stunning location.

Titled Dans Paris, the Winter ’22 show is accompanied by the infectious music of Hennessey, aka NY-based Leah Hennessey, who was inspired by 19th century poet Lord Byron. As for us, we’re seeking inspiration of our own from the styling of the new wares, chunky gold jewelry, covetable bags, and Western buckle knife-pointed boots. Cocktail minis and biker boots? Boyfriend sweaters and animal print skirts? Cascading blouses? Oui, oui, oui.

See the full collection, below:

