On Sunday night, guests braved the rain for Dine With Dee’s Black Excellence Dinner at Hotel Indigo before the Met Gala. Hosted in the Brooklyn venue’s sleek Aliya’s Cocktail Den, the event gathered attendees across the fields of fashion, social media, beauty, journalism, and more for engaging conversation and delicious bites. The evening was notably hosted by Desmond Sam and fashion photographer Flo Ngala.

During the night, guests chatted and mingled with Don Julio cocktails, which—similarly to the event—were inspired by the Gala’s themes of dandyism. Attendees also had the chance to discover a special video presentation by Black Girls in Archives on the historical movements and figures behind the Met Gala’s “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” exhibit, as well as haircare products by Nature Spell—a new brand that utilizes holistic ingredients like ashwagandha, bhringraj and amla for healthy hair. Upon being seated, everyone continued chatting over a delicious menu by Chef Scotley Innis, featuring lamb chops, chicken wings, vegan and oxtail fried rice, salad, and fried oyster mushrooms, with mini cheesecakes for dessert. The evening notably celebrated Black culture’s impact on fashion and international culture, as well as the power of organic community.

“‘Black excellence’ means there’s a common thread, a DNA that flows through all of us and through the power of melanin,” Ngala said while discussing the event’s theme. “It equips us with the intrinsic ability to be great. The universe, the world has already accounted for the plight of Black people in so many ways and across so many centuries, but being Black in 2025 and in the future, no matter what, there’s just this loaded energy that you feel. It’s empowering, and it’s life-changing. So many people have changed their situations and their family situations by just being empowered by their Black culture, by their style whatever the case may be. It’s a birthright, literally.”

Guests included Alston Mason, Alouine Badara Fall, Armiel Chandler, Aweng Ade-Chuol, Chelsea Henriquez, Dewayne Perkins, Kendall Werts, Jazzelle, Lion Babe, Miss Peppermint, Raisa Flowers, Robot Moonjuice, Sydnee Washington, Armiel Chandler, Liz Taylor, Jason Ve, Jessica Hoy, and more.

All images: Andre Gray

