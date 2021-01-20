Who Is Ella Emhoff? Vice President’s Miu Miu-Loving Stepdaughter Is A Style Star To Watch

Everyone’s eyes were on D.C. today for the 46th Presidential inauguration—but among the array of impressive looks worn by Dr. Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, Michelle Obama, and Lady Gaga, one person emerged as a verifiable style star…Ella Emhoff! Harris’ stepdaughter donned an embellished Miu Miu coat, Batsheva dress, and a Loeffler Randall headband for the occasion—cementing herself as a rising fashion force to watch.

As one could guess from her quirky, art-filled social media, the 22-year-old Parsons senior is a creative at heart, with a colorful and kooky sense of style to match. Yesterday, she wore a full Thom Browne outfit for the COVID Memorial service, and she has previously showed her love for cult-favorite Frankie Shop (the pinstripe suit she wore for Harris’ November VP win), as well as vintage-esque pieces such as checkerboard knit bras and patchwork denim.

As a textiles student, Emhoff hopes to have her own knitwear label one day and she regularly showcases her own designs on Instagram, including a paneled crochet jacket, multicolored basketball shorts, and a ribbed knit dress. She previously hinted to Garage last year that she might even knit her inauguration ensemble, as “for such a momentous occasion, I think it does require a pretty momentous outfit.” While she went for Miu Miu instead, we live in hope that we’ll be graced with this ensemble some day!

Needless to say, Emhoff’s shining moment has become momentous in just a matter of hours. Her social media follower count is rapidly rising, and Twitter users—including fashion insiders like Harry Lambert and Luke Meagher—are gushing over her sparkly inaugural attire.

Below, read some of the best reactions to D.C. society’s newest addition—whom many are already deeming a future style icon!

Excited for Ella Emhoff to become a style icon over the next four years pic.twitter.com/aE6UVTk9oh — Meghan Smith (@meghansmith55) January 20, 2021

Buzzing … that I have just discovered Ella Emhoff …. and that she follows me on Instagram …. Their Inauguration looks are iconic !!!! 🖤 — harry lambert (@harry__lambert) January 20, 2021

Kamala Harris’ step daughter Ella Emhoff wearing Thom Browne & an embellished coat. Let me tell you, I am excited for the next 4 years! pic.twitter.com/lHgkHiKQLN — hautelemode (@hautelemess) January 20, 2021

Ella Emhoff is the style icon we need pic.twitter.com/UzmRGBV47U — 𝙴𝚊𝚛𝚝𝚑𝚕𝚒𝚗𝚐 ☃️ (@ohhlilly) January 20, 2021

The shoulder embellishments on Ella Emhoff’s coat? I smell a style icon in the making. — Ξvan Ross Katz (@evanrosskatz) January 20, 2021

Lots of great outfits but gotta go Ella Emhoff for the win. 🥇 — Ashley Parker (@AshleyRParker) January 20, 2021

Manifesting: Ella Emhoff fronting the next Miu Miu campaign. — @PAM_BOY (@pam_boy) January 20, 2021

