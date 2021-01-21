These $12 Velcro Rollers Are The Secret To J.Lo’s Inauguration Day Hair

Resplendent in glistening white Chanel, Jennifer Lopez wowed the world as she performed at yesterday’s Inauguration Day celebrations in DC. Adding to the overall star power, the performer’s signature bouncy and glossy hairstyle—perfected by her longtime stylist Chris Appleton.

The hair guru told Vogue that he was wracked with nerves on the day—but it’s safe to say that he knocked the glam out of the park. And, in music to our own little ears, the look he calls “J.Lo Barbie” involved just a few steps. (Although it had us fooled!)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chris Appleton (@chrisappleton1)

Appleton used an inexpensive set of Leonardo Limited velcro rollers, which are available on asos.com for just $12. First, he added Color Wow’s Dream Coat Supernatural Spray into the star’s damp hair to ensure mega-watt shine. Once the rollers had worked their magic, he used a large brush to pull her hair back into a ponytail. A final celebrity-approved finish came in the form of Color Wow Pop and Lock Gloss Treatment and the brand’s Extra Mist-ical Shine Spray. Are you taking notes? Because we are. And while we have you, you can shop the rollers here and Color Wow here.

Meanwhile, the mom-of-two also used the platform to showcase a glow thanks to her newly-unveiled JLo Beauty skincare line, which just dropped online to major demand. Sign us up!

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.