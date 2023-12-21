5 Cute Looks from the Cider X Mimi Cuttrell NYE Edit

Need a quick refresh on your holiday outfits..that don’t break the bank? Cider has you covered! The brand teamed up with celebrity stylist Mimi Cuttrell who put together eight super trendy yet chic looks for the CIDER x Mimi Cutrell NYE Edit.

Here are some of our favorite picks from the edit-

1) Cider x Mimi Cuttrell V-neck Tie Back Puffball-hem Mini Dress

Price: $38

2) Cider x Mimi Cuttrell Faux Fur Collar Pocket Button Coat

Price: $78

3) Cider x Mimi Cuttrell Floral Lace Lettuce Trim Crop Top & Cider x Mimi Cuttrell Solid High Waist Split Maxi Skirt

Price- Top: $12 & Skirts: $16



4) Cider x Mimi Cuttrell Wool-blend Off-shoulder Ruched Knit Long Sleeve Top

Price: $24



5) Cider x Mimi Cuttrell Fleece Drop Shoulder Zipper Biker Jacket & Cider x Mimi Cuttrell Knit Solid Cami Split Midi Dress and Crop top

Price- Jacket: $44, Dress: $36



Shop these looks at the CIDER pop-up in NYC at 33 Howard St, NY or on their website.

Happy Holidays!

