LoveShackFancy, everyone’s favorite whimsical brand of frocks, has a new sporty guise thanks to a collaboration with high-end athleisure boutique Bandier.

The cult-favorite activewear retailer has partnered with Rebecca Hessel Cohen’s vintage-inspired fashion-meets-lifestyle brand on a limited edition capsule collection of staples.

The range—which includes pastel-hued leggings, sports bras, cute biker shorts, and a matching sweat set—is certainly romantic and feminine. But thanks to the type of high performance, sweat wicking fabric shoppers know to expect from Bandier, you’ll still be ready to take on anything from a boxing workout to a sweaty bootcamp (at home, that is.)

And judging by the response on social media, the joint venture is going down a treat.

Ahead of the highly-anticipated launch today, the Daily caught up with the two female powerhouses Jennifer Bandier and Rebecca Hessel Cohen to talk about workouts, staying sane during quarantine, and the importance of community.

How are you and how have you been keeping busy recently? What life, and business, lessons are you taking away from 2020?

Jennifer Bandier: There are so many lessons that can be taken away from 2020. Personally, I have a renewed appreciation for the support networks we all have in our lives. From my personal life to the Bandier community, I’ve realized more than ever that a sense of togetherness is essential. I truly believe these past few months have proven Bandier truly transcends brick and mortar. It’s been quite the year and as we adjust to the new normal of living from home, we’re realizing more than ever that a sense of community is essential at this time. Our Bandier community has proven that our network runs deep.

The Bandier IG Live workouts have been super popular, is this something the brand plans to continue doing?

We launched our #InPursuitOf Togetherness campaign in March where we brought the same endorphin-producing, mood-boosting workouts to digital by partnering with some of our favorite fitness gurus and using our social media platform to build a digital experience which we have relied heavily on during this time of social distancing. We have loved the opportunity to work with amazing fitness instructors, and plan to continue this digital Studio B once quarantine is over.

Speaking of exercise, what self-care practices and rituals kept you sane during lockdown?

I love to run, so I have been making sure I carve out at least 20-30 minutes a day to unplug and move my body. I always come back refreshed and more focused for the day ahead.

Can you tell us how the Bandier x LoveShackFancy collab came about?

We’ve always been huge fans of LoveShackFancy here at Bandier and have talked about doing something together since 2017! Right before the holidays, we all connected and decided the time was finally right to do something. It’s been a long time in the making but certainly worth the wait.

How will you personally style the pieces in the collection?

I can’t wait to incorporate this summery and feminine vibe into my day to day wardrobe. I plan to rock my Bandier x LoveShackFancy leggings with a white tank or loose button-down shirt for a relaxed look.

What’s next for Bandier?

Along with exciting new product releases, we are looking forward to the opening of our Madison Ave store this fall! There are so many things in the pipeline and we’re excited for what’s to come.

What type of workouts do you usually prefer?

Rebecca Hessel Cohen: I love dance workouts! For me, the most fun workouts feel like an impromptu dance-party with your friends. We’ve been having so much fun doing DanceBody workouts outside at my house this summer. My daughters love to join in too.

Who or what has kept you motivated during 2020?

I’m always motivated by my LoveShackFancy girls, but in this uncertain time I’ve found even more motivation from our community. When we introduced our LoveShackFancy masks in the spring, I was so inspired to learn the incredible things our girls were doing during the pandemic and the happiness our prints brought them. I learned so many of them were on the front lines, which is so amazing. This has continued to motivate me endlessly to keep bringing LoveShackFancy’s romantic and playful energy to our girls.

Tell us about your new pup LouLou?

We’re obsessed with our new maltipoo puppy, LouLou (LouLou Marie Antoinette). She has already brought so much love and fun into our family. We are all totally smitten with her. I love how sweet and caring my girls are with her too.

Cute towels, phone cases, a new bridal range: what’s next for LoveShackFancy?

Our collections have always been about taking our girls from morning through to the early hours and so we’re excited to bring our LoveShackFancy prints to activewear with this Bandier collection. We have so many amazing things coming up soon including expanding our LoveShackFancy home collection and more cozy knits for fall. I can’t wait to share them all with our girls!

The collection launches today and is available on Bandier.com and LoveShackFancy.com starting at $98.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.