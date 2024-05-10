This week’s Daily Media top hires, departures, promotions, and new representations…

1. Candace Parker is now president at Adidas Women’s Basketball.

2. Richard Gallo is now senior director of beauty at Factory PR.

3. Kay Cruz is now communications director at DLX.

4. Alexander Everakes is now senior account manager, media at CLD PR.

5. Mathew Maestrallis is now director of global talent relations and partnerships at Canada Goose. Previously, he was senior PR manager for North America at the company.

6. Rachel Hirschfeld is now account executive within the beauty division at SHADOW. Brooke Silver is now junior account executive within the beauty division at the company. Cameron Lyman is now junior account executive within the beauty division at the company. Lindsey Maguire is now junior account executive within the fashion & retail division at the company.

7. Loretta Choy and Stitch Fix have parted ways. Previously, she was chief merchandising and customer service officer at the company.

8. Lauryn Jiles is now commerce content assistant at McClatchy.

Plus!

9. FORD is now representing Karolina Kurkova.

10. Savannah Engel is now representing Tanner Fletcher and Iván Pol of The Beauty Sandwich.

11. Lora PR is now representing The Surf Lodge.

12. KWT Global is now representing Tommy John.

13. Magrino is now representing Stetson.

14. Taylor Meckley is now representing Ecommûn.

15. The Hinton Group is now representing Brand New Era.

16. Linda Gaunt is now representing Naghedi.

17. Michele Marie PR is now representing Looop.

18. R&CPMK is now representing Safilo.

19. Brandsway Creative is now representing Jennifer Rubio.

20. Samira Shamoon is now representing hairstylist Valery Joseph, as well as his Valery Joseph Salons and brand Valery Joseph Haircare.

21. Cancel Communications is now representing So.Gay‘s launch and Pride events.

22. Ilana Kaplan has announced her debut book Nora Ephron at The Movies. The biography, which is available for pre-order, will be released on October 29.

23. John Heilemann has released his Impolitic newsletter at Puck.

24. Gucci has named Song Weilong as its new brand ambassador.

