Chic Report

Break A Sweat With These Sporty Summer Must-Haves

These athletic sneakers, separates, and more bring a fashionable boost to any workout

by Aaron Royce
written by Aaron Royce
Sporty fashion, sports, sporty style, mens fashion, womens fashion, On, Alo Yoga, Nike, Lululemon, gym, gym style, Rufskin, summer style, summer, summer 2025, summer fashion
Alo Yoga Airlift Suit Up bra (Courtesy of Alo Yoga), Rufkin 789 leggings (Courtesy of Rufskin)

Summer is here—and with it comes a range of sporty activities! Whether you step out for a morning jog, hot yoga class, weightlifting, or even a friendly pickle ball match, it’s always essential to dress the part. Lightweight layers, smooth loungewear, and comfort-focused sneakers and slides are core to prepping for sport this year. With fashion brands dipping their toes into the world of athletics, and athletic brands embracing their audience with a wider range of stylish colors and silhouettes, you can also do so in style. Below, check out our top picks for the fashion-forward workout wear you’ll catch us in all season.

(Courtesy of On)

On, The Roger Clubhouse Pro sneakers, $160

(Courtesy of Staud)

Staud, Gondola jacket, $345

(Courtesy of Alo Yoga)

Alo Yoga, Airlift Suit Up bra, $78

(Courtesy of Nike)

Nike, Zenvy women’s high-waisted 7/8 leggings, $100

(Courtesy of Lululemon)

Lululemon, 3-in-1 Gym duffle bag 30L, $158

(Courtesy of Quay)

Quay, Set List sunglasses, $95

(Courtesy of Vuori)

Vuori, Dash Short 2.0 shorts, $64

(Courtesy of S’Well)

S’well, Original bottle, $39

(Courtesy of Gymshark)

Gymshark, Rest Day Sweats 2.0 oversized hoodie, $68

(Courtesy of Puma)

Puma x Laquan Smith, sweatpants, $150

(Courtesy of APL)

APL, BigLogo TechLoom slides, $130

(Courtesy of Bala)

Bala x Pucci, Resistance bands, $125

(Courtesy of Liforme)

Liforme, Classic yoga mat, $140

And we didn’t forget about the guys!

(Courtesy of Parke & Ronen)

Parke & Ronen, Cyprus Mirage racer back tank top, $55

(Courtesy of Athletegy)

Athletegy, Quad Short 2,0 shorts, $68

(Courtesy of Nobull)

Nobull, Journey sneakers, $149

(Courtesy of Rufskin)

Rufskin, 789 leggings, $89

(Courtesy of Madhappy)

Madhappy, Classics fleece hoodie, $175

(Courtesy of Kangol)

Kangol, Tropic Ventair Spacecap hat, $50

(Courtesy of Oakley)

Oakley, EVZero Blades sunglasses, $214

(Courtesy of Adidas)

Adidas, Rectangle 2.0 crossbody bag, $40

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.

Aaron Royce is the Fashion News Editor at The Daily Front Row, where he covers all things fashion, beauty, and pop culture—both on and off the runway. Before joining The Daily, he was a freelance contributor for Vogue, Marie Claire, InStyle, and more outlets. Previously, he served as Digital Editor at Footwear News, following internships with The Daily Front Row, Paper, Caroline Vazzana, Capitol File, Anchyi Wei, and more. He was born in northern Virginia and lives in Brooklyn, where he spends copious time shoe shopping, reading fashion memoirs, and scrolling through Instagram. (@aaronjdroyce)

You may also like

Billie Eilish Opens Up About Her Generation,...

Edward Enninful’s New Project, Nike x SKIMS!,...

I-D’s New EIC, Jason Bolden’s Latest Role,...

Wayne Edelman Chats Meurice’s New Southampton Location...

Kyle Rosko Shares His Hamptons Market Trends...

The Daily Summer’s August Issue Is Here!

Courtney Daniels Shares Her Journey To Becoming...

Kyle Rosko and Marcy Braun Talk Hamptons...

Moroccanoil’s Carmen Tal Shares Her Success Story...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.