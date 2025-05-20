Break A Sweat With These Sporty Summer Must-Haves

Summer is here—and with it comes a range of sporty activities! Whether you step out for a morning jog, hot yoga class, weightlifting, or even a friendly pickle ball match, it’s always essential to dress the part. Lightweight layers, smooth loungewear, and comfort-focused sneakers and slides are core to prepping for sport this year. With fashion brands dipping their toes into the world of athletics, and athletic brands embracing their audience with a wider range of stylish colors and silhouettes, you can also do so in style. Below, check out our top picks for the fashion-forward workout wear you’ll catch us in all season.
On, The Roger Clubhouse Pro sneakers, $160
Staud, Gondola jacket, $345
Alo Yoga, Airlift Suit Up bra, $78
Nike, Zenvy women’s high-waisted 7/8 leggings, $100
Lululemon, 3-in-1 Gym duffle bag 30L, $158
Quay, Set List sunglasses, $95
Vuori, Dash Short 2.0 shorts, $64
S’well, Original bottle, $39
Gymshark, Rest Day Sweats 2.0 oversized hoodie, $68
Puma x Laquan Smith, sweatpants, $150
APL, BigLogo TechLoom slides, $130
Bala x Pucci, Resistance bands, $125
Liforme, Classic yoga mat, $140
And we didn’t forget about the guys!
Parke & Ronen, Cyprus Mirage racer back tank top, $55
Athletegy, Quad Short 2,0 shorts, $68
Nobull, Journey sneakers, $149
Rufskin, 789 leggings, $89
Madhappy, Classics fleece hoodie, $175
Kangol, Tropic Ventair Spacecap hat, $50
Oakley, EVZero Blades sunglasses, $214
Adidas, Rectangle 2.0 crossbody bag, $40
