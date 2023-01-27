Alice & Olivia’s Stacey Bendet Hosted A House Party At Her Epic Apartment To Celebrate Denim Launch

It’s not every day you get to walk the art-filled halls of a fashion designer’s colorful home, particularly not one in a legendary, landmarked Upper West Side building. But such was the case this week, when Stacey Bendet invited press, influencers, and A list fans of the brand over for the evening to raise a glass to Alice + Olivia’s Spring denim collection.

Naturally, the maximalist brand took the theme ‘denim’ and ran with it, with indigo-hued treats, bedazzling and embroidery stations to customize your newfound Alice + Olivia pieces, and a whole tablescape rendered in the All American fabric. (We resisted sneaking off with the denim violin and candelabra centerpieces….).

Those in attendance, including Nicky Hilton, Jenny Mollen, Huma Abedin, Melissa Roxburgh, Mahogany L. Browne, Julee Wilson, Latham Thomas, BB King, Aqua Parios, Sofia Karvela, Kate Demianova, and Priya Shula, were all kitted out in the newly-launched Dylan high-waisted wide leg jeans, the Olivia bootcut jeans, and the Jane trouser jean. Keep your eyes peeled too, as the brand plans to roll out more in the denim category in the coming weeks…

Peek inside the evening below!

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.