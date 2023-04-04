See The Entire Mugler H&M Collection Right Here

Mark those cals, the Mugler H&M collection is coming in hot. The Swedish retailer has revealed the lineup for the upcoming collaboration, with 38 full looks featuring the brand’s signature design features of today and yesterday.

A star-studded cast appears in the lookbook, photographed by Lengua and styled by Haley Wollens. True to form, it’s a diverse cast—the late Thierry Mugler broke the mould with his runway fixtures of all shapes, sizes, and identities way back when. Among the likes of Mariacarla Boscono, Anna Ewers, Imaan Hammam, Selena Forrest, Sora Choi, and Aweng Chuol are Jerry Hall and Connie Fleming, whose presence on the catwalk at Mugler shows in the ’80s and ’90s led to imagery that is still a staple on moodboards today. (Also in the lookbook are Ariish Wol, Lidia Judickaite, Yilan Hua, Amaarae, Eartheater, Arca, Xu Meen, Luthando Ngema, Cheikh Diakhate, and Fernando Lindez, who also appeared in the recent ‘music video’ of sorts shared by the brand.)

As is to be expected, there’s both nods to the brand under Casey Cadwallader’s direction. Second-skin illusion panel catsuits, leggings, and bodysuits, NSFW cut-out mini dresses, mixed media denim and nylon jeans, and ultra sharp leather trench coats. And of course, Mugler’s greatest hits from bygone decades are referenced too—as will be evident to anyone who’s taken a trip to the Brooklyn Museum recently, for the retrospective on his work. In particular, Hall models a cinched black velvet dress with architectural sleeves, while there’s plenty of corset-inspired detailing and Fleming’s boomerang-shaped earrings and jacket anchored by a double brooch connected by a chain. As for the ‘menswear,’ which Cadwallader said will be merchandised harmoniously with the ‘womenswear,’ there’s frighteningly good outerwear, denim, and sculpted suiting. Bags, scarves, sheer gloves, tights, body chains, and jewelry will also be on offer.

“This collection is a watershed moment for the house of Mugler – a chance for us to celebrate our history and the pieces that we are beloved for today,” Cadwallader said. “The collaboration includes many of our signatures, from catsuits and bodycon dresses to tailoring, denim and beautiful, bold jewelry and accessories.”

Peep the lookbook below, and plan your buy for May 11.

