Sabrina Carpenter’s Sweet Collab, Bella Poses for Saint Laurent, Diesel’s New Star…

Van Leeuwen taps Sabrina Carpenter for a sweet new collaboration

Is it that sweet? I guess so! Sabrina Carpenter has been tapped by Van Leeuwen for an energetic collaboration themed after her hit song “Espresso”: an espresso-flavored French ice cream. Available today, the limited-edition flavor can be found on Van Leeuwen’s website and inspires. But take note: the Marc Jacobs muse’s flavor is limited to only one pint per customer at the brand’s physical locations.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Van Leeuwen Ice Cream (@vanleeuwenicecream)

Bella Hadid poses for Gray Sorrenti in new Saint Laurent campaign

Bella Hadid’s in a bohemian state of mind for fall, as seen in her new campaign for Saint Laurent. The supermodel poses for Gray Sorrenti’s lens in new imagery for the French brand’s Fall 2024 collection, outfitted in a ribbed minidress and fluffy coat. We’re already anticipating what else the brand and Bella have up their sleeves as autumn nears!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SAINT LAURENT (@ysl)

Donatella Versace and Mission magazine team up for Pride Month bash

Donatella Versace kicked off Pride on a high note—literally! The designer co-hosted Boom’s Pride party at the top of the Standard Hotel on Thursday night, in partnership with Mission magazine—whose latest issue she’s guest-edited. The splashy event found stylist guests sipping champagne and margaritas while dancing to beats by DJ’s Mazurbate and Quiana Parks. Though Versace was not on-site, other attendees included Kim Shui, Natalie Lim Suarez, Aaron Rose Philip, Jason Rodriguez, Meredith Marks, Brooks Marks, Samantha Olson, Luis Braga, Matthew Cancel, Honey Balenciaga, Leyna Bloom, Sean Garette, Hunter Abrams, Mona Matsuoka, Nykita Joy, Emira D’Spain, Lachlan Watson, Jeauni Cassanova, Qween Jean, Jake Dupont, Josie Dupont, Adam Eli, Yves Mathieu, Jordan Rand, Gabi DeMartino, Francisco Costa, Timo Weiland, Adita Madiraju, Eric Sedeño, and more.

Diesel names Damiano David as its first male ambassador

Diesel’s ready to rock! The brand has just named Måneskin star Damiano David as its first-ever global male brand ambassador. In his new role, the rock musician will represent Diesel on public occasions and be dressed in the brand’s latest designs. David’s also designing himself, as Diesel will launch a co-created capsule collection by the musician and creative director Glenn Martens in late 2024. Watch this space!

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.