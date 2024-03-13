Bienvenue, Rue Sophie! Inside The Brand’s Chic NYC Launch Dinner

To better acquaint editors, tastemakers, and models with its new vibe, Rue Sophie selected the stylish setting of Soho’s La Mercerie for an intimate seated dinner. While enjoying the eatery’s famed favorites over a pretty-as-a-picture tablescape, attendees heard all about the next chapter of the brand, while taking pieces from the inaugural Spring Summer 2024 collection out for a very chic test drive.

The luxe LA-based label’s co-founder and creative director, Croatia-native Sabina Vilusic, hosted the gathering, which took place at the restaurant’s candlelit subterranean private dining room. At the pre-dinner cocktail moment and in her welcome speech, Vilusic chatted at length about the reason for a refresh in Rue Sophie’s product offering and imagery, keenly aware that fashion savants are leaning more and more towards sophisticated staples that offer ease of elegance and a timeless appeal. This was evident, too, in how chic and comfortable those in attendance looked in ‘elemental garments’ from the collection that were spotted around the room; from the long-sleeve twisted-top off-the-shoulder Giverny maxi dresses in black or petal pink to the flattering mid-length Figaro skirt and the crisp white Drapé pant.

Vilusic was joined for the evening by Leandra Medine Cohen, Jacquelyn Jablonski, Ugbad Abdi, Ella Emhoff, Audrey Hilfiger, Arianna Margulis, Abi Hoffman, and Linh Niller Skvortsova, among many others. Guests feasted on the restaurant’s salade verte, crispy heritage chicken, halibut in beurre blanc, and it wouldn’t be a night at La Mercerie without their mouth-watering profiteroles au chocolat. To end the night, they each received an additional piece from the recently-unveiled collection as a keepsake, and to see them through the spring months and beyond.

See inside the soirée, below:

Images: BFA

