Miley Cyrus is the new face of Dolce & Gabbana eyewear

The doctor will see you now! Hot on the heels of the official launch of her track Doctor (Work It Out), Miley Cyrus is all business in the newest campaign for Dolce & Gabbana eyewear. Not only is Cyrus modeling the specs, alongside actor and model Matthew Nozska, she’s lent her vocal talents to the campaign too. According to the luxury brand, the recent Grammy winner wrote the accompanying soundtrack to the campaign video, which will roll out worldwide from today. Influenced? The collection of sunnies and reading glasses is available now.

COS’ new campaign is here

For Spring Summer 2024, COS called up actor Jack O’Connell to feature in the series, alongside recording artist, model, and actress Rina Sawayama. It’s the first time the British star, who will be most familiar to the brand’s millennial audience for playing bad boy teenager James Cook on the infamous TV show Skins, has appeared as a campaign face. Behind the camera is photographer Karim Sadli, who captured the duo in this season’s standouts, including leather jackets, pleated racer-neck maxis, hooded trench coats, satin-paneled and track pants, the new oversized Cavatelli leather clutch, slouchy denim, linen suiting, and more. Regular runway faces like Anna Ewers, Awar Odhiang, Leon Damę, Mica Arganaraz, and Xu Meen also feature across the new season imagery. To coincide with the launch, O’Connell, who’s about to take on the role of Blake Fielder-Civil in the Amy Winehouse biopic Back to Black, also sat down with the COS team to talk the range of his on-screen characters, his approach to fashion, opportunities for actors from lower working class backgrounds, and whether he potentially might be trying his hand at directing soon. Of his own personal style, he says: “Style sends a message. One day you’re feeling it, and you want to put it out there. Another day you might not be bothered and so you put that out there instead. James Cook from Skins and I always had similar tastes, I still dress most closely to him.” Peep the campaign, styled by Jane How, below:

Nordstrom launches The Corner at Nordstrom, kicking off with Bode

Bode is the first resident at the Nordstrom flagship’s new rotating pop-up space, The Corner. Available to shop in person now through April 7, the space was designed in partnership with Green River Project LLC—the design firm co-founded by Bode’s Emily Adams Bode Aujla’s husband Aaron Aujla—ensuring its consistency with other Bode endeavors. Upon their visit, customers can discover the designer’s approach to slow luxury fashion, with an assortment of menswear and womenswear alongside one-off pieces created from antique textiles. (Prices range from $198 – $2,200 for garments.)

“We are excited to launch The Corner at Nordstrom with Bode and bring Emily’s vision of American luxury to life in an immersive way,” Olivia Kim, SVP of creative merchandising at Nordstrom said in a release. “The Corner offers the opportunity for partner brands to express their point of view authentically and holistically design the space as if it was their own. Nordstrom has been a longstanding supporter of Bode and we look forward to showcasing this special curation and highlighting the brand to our customers in a new way.”

