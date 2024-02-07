If you’ve scrolled through the feeds of every beauty influencer you follow on Instagram, you’ll probably notice that they were all stepping out in style last night to toast to the launch of Queen of Silk, the latest fragrance from The House of Creed. A beautiful dinner was hosted at Verõnika at Fotografiska Museum on Park Avenue South with Neiman Marcus to ensure everyone faces into New York Fashion Week smelling like the most regal version of themselves.

The elegant Austrian eatery had been given a violet-hued makeover for the evening, nodding to the packaging of the new scent. Said seductive aroma was evident from the minute you entered the bar area and dining room—with notes of smoldering vanilla, Chinese osmanthus, tuberose, cedarwood, Japanese patchouli, and agarwood that stopped you in your tracks.

During cocktail hour, supermodels Helena Christensen and Martha Hunt air kissed and caught up, both radiant in scarlet dresses, while actors Kelly Rutherford and Tommy Dorfman were given the low-down on the latest addition to the historic luxury brand’s portfolio (did you know the House of Creed has been composing fine fragrances in Fontainebleau, France for 260 years? Now that’s luxe.)

A seated dinner brought together Verõnika’s most popular dishes, such as Tuna and Uni Tartare, Blue Pacific Shrimp, roasted organic chicken, Idaho steak, and petits mushrooms. Following dessert, a night cap, and the last of the NYFW-related chit chat, each guest went out into the night with their own Queen of Silk in a gift bag, too.

Attendees included Justine Skye, Afro Child, Christina Grasso, Jenna Rennert, Karina Bik, Elizabeth Lake, Martha Luna, Jelena Weir, Monroe Steele, Tiff Benson, Courtney Halverson, and beauty editors and experts from publications including Glamour, Allure, the Wall Street Journal, and The Cut, and Vanessa Dabich, senior vice president, International Cosmetics & Perfumes, Inc.

Images: BFA

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.