Check Out 5 Cute Looks from The Manifest Collection from Eyebuydirect

Eyebuydirect recently launched The Manifest Collection, available now on the online retailer. The affordable designs range from $35-$55 and feature a variety of stylish looks for men and women in both Rx and non-Rx.

“We recognize that our customers select their eyewear as a way to express their personal style,” Sunny Jiang, CEO of Eyebuydirect says. “Eyebuydirect stands out by offering affordable collections that include both prescription and non-prescription options, achieving a perfect fusion of form and function. The Manifest collection incorporates both classic and artsy shapes, showcased in earthy tones and rich jewel hues. This not only enhances shoppers’ vision but also reflects their unique individuality.”

Check out 5 looks we love:

