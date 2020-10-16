Tory Burch Delves Into Her Childhood Memory Bank For SS ’21

Tory Burch revealed her Spring Summer ’21 collection digitally today, showcasing an offering inspired by the Shaker aesthetic that was so prevalent in her Pennsylvania upbringing. Harking back to her memories of her Quaker elementary school and local shops operated by the Amish, it brought together time-honored craftsmanship with timeless Tory Burch signatures.

When referencing her visual memory cues, Burch recalled, “Woven baskets hanging in the mud room on our farm in Valley Forge; handmade quilts from Pennsylvania Dutch shops I used to visit in Reading, and hand-crafted details from the places around the world I have been to and hope to see again.”

Burch said that the Shaker attitude was something that guided her and her team this year, as they sought to hone in what their woman is looking for. Their conclusion? Unfussy pieces that still feel luxurious to wear. Think: a utilitarian-but-elegant array of caftans, drawstring-waist dresses and tunics, poplin blouses with removal lace collars, multi-purposeful silk scarves, and crepe trousers with cinched ankles. Accessories, too, had a laissez-faire artisanal edge, with macramé, crochet, and basket-weave rattan bags, and effortless suede sliders. This mindset was applied too in faint details on garments, like embroidery, quilting motifs, and Trapunto stitching.

Take a trip down memory lane with Burch and peruse the full collection below:

