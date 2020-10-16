“We Are Okay”: Chrissy Teigen Breaks Silence To Thank Fans For Their Support

Chrissy Teigen updated her 32 million followers today, thanking them for their support in the wake of losing her newborn son Jack. The model-turned-entrepreneur has remained quiet in the two weeks since sharing heartbreaking photos from her hospital bed.

Her post comes two days after her husband, John Legend, dedicated his emotional performance to her at the Billboard Music Awards. The 34-year-old shared screenshots of Legends’ tweets to her account, and the post was accompanied with a simple but emotive caption: “We are quiet but we are okay. Love you all so much.”

Hundreds of thousands of fans rushed to instantly comment with love heart emojis and well wishes, including Kate Beckinsale, Emily Ratajkowski, Jesse Tyler, and Tess Holiday.

On Wednesday, there wasn’t a dry eye in the house after John Legend took to the piano during the awards ceremony. The singer dedicated his performance to Teigen, saying, “This is for Chrissy,” before giving a moving rendition of “Never Break” from his most recent album Bigger Love.

After he finished playing, host Kelly Clarkson added, “All my love to you and Chrissy.”

See the performance below:

John Legend dedicated his #BBMAs — his first since the recent tragedy — to Chrissy Teigen. pic.twitter.com/igtPGoeFPk — No Hipsters Allowed (@nohipstersblog2) October 15, 2020

