Tommy Hilfiger returns to NYFW!

Tommy Hilfiger is making an official comeback on the NYFW calendar with a show scheduled for February 9th at 8pm. The show will take place in an intimate and central NYC institution and according to a press release will “represent a modern-day expression of Classic American Cool through the eyes of the ultimate American dreamer.”

“New York City taught me to dream big,” says Hilfiger. “As a young designer it was the birthplace of my vision. The pulse of the city, its culture of confidence and openness, has fueled the brand since the very beginning. I’m excited to translate this feeling onto the runway with a signature Tommy twist that’s become our calling card through the decades.”

The show will feature the fall/winter 2024 collection and feature his men’s and women’s collection. Welcome home!

Kérastase announces Sydney Sweeney as their newest Global Ambassador

It’s good to be Sydney Sweeney these days! The Euphoria actress has just been announced as the global ambassador for Kérastase. “It’s so immense for me to partner with such an iconic brand, ” she said in a statement. “For me there is something in beauty about being creative, being myself and being a strong believer in my actions. I feel all the Kérastase campaigns always capture these themes, and of course they are always très très chic.” Qui!

Puig has acquired Dr. Barbara Sturm

Spanish beauty conglomerate Puig has acquired a majority stake in skincare brand Dr. Barbara Sturm. The 10-year-old brand has reported sales of around $77 million and become a fashion favorite with fans such as Gwyneth Paltrow and the Hamptons and Palm Beach crowd. They also have spas in cities such as New York, London, Dallas, and London.

Gracious Hospitality Management’s founder & CEO Simon Kim celebrated the grand opening of COQODAQ

The fashion crowd came out last night for the opening of COQODAQ, an upscale new fried chicken restaurant in The Flatiron District. Presented by Resy and Amex, the event kicked off with a ribbon cutting attended by Mayor Eric Adams, and featured a surprise live performance by Busta Rhymes. In between servings of Petrossian caviar and oysters, the crowd devoured their signature fried chicken dishes.

Guests included Jean-Georges Vongerichten, Philip Lim, Mona Matsuoka, LaQuan Smith, Gigi Burris, Bach Mai, Peter Som, Rocco DiSpirito, Jerome Lamaar, Margaret Zakarian, Jonathan Cheban, Chris Burch, Kerry Diamond, Marcus Teo, and Edward Barsamian.

Photos: BFA

forte-forte loves amourrina is here!

A new capsule collab between forte_forte and amourrina is out today. According to a press release: “A shared vision of supporting Italian craftsmanship and celebrating the Venetian cultural heritage is what brought together forte_forte’s Creative Director, Giada Forte and Founder of amourrina, Elisa Evangelisti. These small, yet celebrated glass gems encapsulate the history of a thousand–year–old art that still survives in Venice, adding to an overwhelming awareness of belonging to one’s own community and territory.”

The capsule collection is available at forte_forte boutiques worldwide and online at forte_forte.com.

