Miley Cyrus soundtracks Louis Vuitton’s men’s show with previously unheard music

At today’s Americana-infused Louis Vuitton show at Paris Fashion Week Mens, heads were bopping as models walked the runway to the beat of an infectious new track. According to internet sleuths, said song was ‘Doctor,’ a revisited and reworked version of a song originally on Miley Cyrus’ fourth studio album Bangerz (2013) which had never been released—’til now. Pharrell, creative director for the luxury house’s menswear line, was also the producer on the album, making it a fitting tie-in. Hear a snippet of the soon-to-be-viral song, below:

Exclusive performance of the unreleased song 'Doctor' by Miley Cyrus at the Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2024 fashion show.pic.twitter.com/glcYqDvql9 — 21 (@21metgala) January 16, 2024

Buckle up and get into the heavily Western-influenced sophomore collection from Pharrell, below:

Dua Lipa is Rolling Stone’s next cover girl

Say hello to Rolling Stone’s global cover star for February 2024. The pop princess features in an editorial shoot, styled by her longtime stylist Lorenzo Posocco and captured by photographer Michael Bailey Gates. In the issue, Lipa opens up about to writer Brittany Spanos about life, art, love, and everything in between. The 28-year-old also confirmed that she was single at the time of the interview (December 2023) and discusses ending her most recent relationship on good terms had “taught her a lot.” (The star has been linked to fellow Brit, actor Callum Turner, as of this month.) On her laidback and infectiously chill approach to her day-to-day routines and seemingly endless tropical vacations, she says: “I like to just live my life, do my photo dump, write my songs, and dip. I’m not interested in trying to be controversial or do something for a reaction.” Read the feature here.

Derek Lam joins Câllas as creative director, will present Fall 2024 offering at NYFW

Designer Derek Lam has a new gig! Lam is joining Milan-based brand Câllas as creative director. The conscious luxury brand was founded in 2020 by Jan-Hendrik Schlottmann (Lam’s longtime partner in work and life) and industry veteran Marco Panzeri. The label is perennially inspired by the women of Milan and their effortless style, and thus seeks to bring it to a worldwide audience who are searching for timeless tailoring, pretty prints, classic knitwear, delicate silk scarves, and other wardrobe foundations. Lam’s first capsule, for Fall 2024, will be shown at an event hosted this February during the NYFW calendar. Of his appointment, he said: “With Câllas, I want to create clothing for discerning women who appreciate fashion with lasting quality and produced responsibly. My immediate objective is to establish a clear and recognizable brand identity, focusing on distinctive silhouettes across all categories with the Câllas’ ethos of responsibly made luxury fashion.” At present, the DTC brand also sells through Neiman Marcus, Elyse Walker, Ikram, and The Conservatory, among others. We can’t wait to see what’s been cooking in Feb!

Robert Geller is Rag & Bone’s new head of menswear design

Congrats are in order for German-born RISD-educated Robert Geller. Rag & Bone has named the designer their new head of menswear designer, with his first collection, Fall 2024, set to debut tomorrow during men’s market in New York and Paris. Andrew Rosen, chairman of the board, shared that former CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund finalist Geller (an alum of Marc Jacobs who’s also won multiple prestigious awards for his namesake label) has been quietly working diligently at the brand since September 2023 ahead of the big reveal. Rosen said he had been closely following Geller’s career since 2010, and is now hoping his “creative vision will…lead Rag & Bone towards a new and very exciting chapter.” In a media alert, Geller shared that his inaugural collection nods to a “sense of ease” with specific attention paid to core pieces that are inspired by the grit and edge of NYC. He added: “For Fall 2024, we have put our focus on the fit and overall silhouette. We have integrated the ready to wear collection with our Pursuit sportswear, while bringing a more fashionable side to the denim in a way that satisfies all of men’s wardrobing needs, celebrating comfort.”

Layoffs at Penske’s Fairchild Media

According to reports, up to 20 staffers at Penske Fairchild Media organization (which owns WWD, Footwear News, Sourcing Journal, etc.) have been let go. The positions include both editorial and commercial roles, judging by updates from those affected posted to LinkedIn. Lauren Sherman’s Puck newsletter adds that the company’s executive editor/head of diversity, equity, and inclusion was also laid off.

