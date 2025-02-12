ALL ARTS Debuts New Series, “Portrait Mode with Sophie Elgort”

ALL ARTS, the premier streaming platform and TV channel dedicated to the arts, is premiering Portrait Mode with Sophie Elgort, an all-new series offering a rare glimpse into the creative process of when celebrated artists become the art themselves. Executive produced by and starring acclaimed photographer Sophie Elgort, the series takes viewers behind the lens, showcasing the dynamic interplay between photographer and subject.

This season, Elgort sits down with four luminaries—legendary musician and producer Nile Rodgers, EGOT-winning actress Rita Moreno, American Ballet Theatre principal dancer Skylar Brandt, and her own father and trailblazing fashion photographer Arthur Elgort. Through candid conversations and striking portrait sessions, Portrait Mode unveils personal stories, career-defining moments, and the art of capturing an individual’s je ne sais quoi. “When I photograph people, conversation naturally flows. Through that creative exchange, I get to know them—not just by their words, but by watching them in action,” said Elgort. “I created this show to offer a window into that process. I hope audiences are as excited as I am to connect with these incredible artists in a new way.”

Episode 1 begins as Sophie Elgort photographs the iconic Nile Rodgers as he picks up his legendary Hitmaker guitar. Joined by his life partner and We Are Family Foundation co-founder Nancy Hunt, Rodgers reflects on his groundbreaking career. His chart-topping hits—from Chic’s “Le Freak” to Daft Punk’s “Get Lucky” and Beyoncé’s “Cuff It”—have shaped the sound of generations. Episode 2 Elgort captures the charisma of Rita Moreno, the first Latina woman to win an Oscar and achieve EGOT status. As she steps in front of the camera, Moreno shares pivotal moments from her illustrious career, from starring in West Side Story (both the 1961 and 2021 versions) to her role in One Day at a Time. In a mesmerizing photo session, Elgort shoots Skylar Brandt for Episode 3 as the American Ballet Theatre principal dancer laces up her pointe shoes. Brandt reflects on her lifelong dedication to ballet before taking to the streets of New York City for a breathtaking outdoor shoot. In the final episode, Elgort turns the camera on her father, the legendary Arthur Elgort, in his SoHo studio. A visionary who revolutionized fashion photography with his laid back, natural-light aesthetic, Arthur Elgort shares stories of working with supermodels Christy Turlington, Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista, and Karlie Kloss, among others. “This series offers a fresh and intimate look at some of the most revered artists of our time—through the lens of another artist,” said James King, senior artistic director of ALL ARTS. “We’re proud to share this distinctive perspective with our audiences.”

The four-episode series premieres weekly, beginning Wednesday, February 12, at 6 p.m. ET on the ALL ARTS website, streaming app, and YouTube channel.

All Images: Courtesy