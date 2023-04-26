Tom Ford Drops Some Greatest Hits For His Final Collection, Fire Emoji-worthy ‘Fits At The Mônot Dinner, The New And Just Like That Trailer, And More!

Tom Ford looks to the past for his final collection

It’s the end of an era. With no warning, but after much speculation, Tom Ford appears to have announced his retirement from his namesake label. Following Estee Lauder’s $2.3 billion acquisition of the fashion arm of the business last November, it remained unclear whether the designer would remain at the helm of the luxury brand. Today, a media alert from the brand revealed Tom Ford’s final collection: a reflective offering of re-editions from the last 13 years. To best present the unforgettable looks—there’s sequin football jerseys, a velvet suit, leopard print a’plenty, the Zendaya-approved molten breast plate, and the type of slinky body-hugging gowns that defined an era—Ford called up his go-to gals, including Amber Valetta, Joan Smalls, Karlie Kloss, Karen Elson, Caroline Trentini, and many more. But, is that really it? The LA-based designer handed over the reigns of the CFDA to Thom Browne this year, and hasn’t hosted a runway show during NYFW, or presented a new offering, since September 2022 so all signs seem to point to yes, despite no ‘exit’ interviews or splashy sayonara. In the words of Vanessa Friedman, who was unable to reach anyone for comment,”Well, that was anticlimactic.”

Peep the Steven Klein-lensed campaign, below. The collection will become available in stores this fall, so have your credit cards at the ready.

Images: Courtesy

Eli Mizrahi celebrates with his girl gang

After accepting the Daily Front Row’s award for Emerging Brand of the Year, Eli Mizrahi of Mônot hotfooted it to the Chateau Marmont for an intimate dinner. The designer, who was presented his award at the ceremony by longtime friend and muse Teyana Taylor, was surrounded by supermodels du jour, music superstars, reality starlets, and friends of the house. Among those who showed up to clink a glass of Champagne, or two, were Demi Lovato, Olivia Culpo, Normani, Christine Quinn, Elsa Hosk, Ciara, Alessandra Ambrosio, Emma Myers, Tiffany Haddish, Natasha Lyonne, Cindy Bruna, Dove Cameron, Zoey Deutsch, City Girls, Alton Mason, Rose Bertram, and more. Phew…Hot to trot!

Images: BFA

The first look at season two of And Just Like That is here

Time really is wild—case in point: the same little Lily who thwarted Carrie’s NYPL wedding is now telling her mom she’s ready to lose her virginity. Pass us the eye cream, where did those 15 years go?! Sarah Jessica Parker has shared the teaser for the second installment of Sex and the City reboot, And Just Like That. Between the widely-publicized return of Aidan Shaw, a glimpse of Che Diaz, party shoes galore, and some steamy bedroom scenes, there’s a lot to unpack. No official release date is available yet, but HBO Max has confirmed it will hit screens this June. Get into it, below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SJP (@sarahjessicaparker)

