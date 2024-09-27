If you’re looking for the goodies—check Bebe! Ciara’s teamed up with the trendy fashion brand to launch a sleek capsule collection packed with edgy denim, going-out dresses, and more. We caught up with the stylish songstress to learn all about her latest collab—plus her recent tour with Missy Elliott and go-to spots for a fuego bite!

What led you to launch this collaboration with Bebe?

Since I could understand fashion—and when I really started getting into it in my teenage years—Bebe was one of those iconic brands that was a part of my closet, the clothing in my closet, and also an experience. Shopping at the mall was such a thing for me growing up. You’d always make a stop by the Bebe store, because they had the whole range of everything you could want in your wardrobe. Now, fast forward to this moment… It’s surreal that I’m a creative director of a capsule collection with Bebe. I feel so proud and so honored, and it’s pretty awesome!

What are your favorite pieces in the line?

I love what I’m wearing right now! The chainmail dress with my stacked platform boots and this shearling was the combination tonight. It feels a bit rock n’ roll, tomboy, chic, sexy. And it’s fun, which I love! There’s this really cool blue jean with leather combination, blue jean in the middle and leather sleeves, and leather on the legs. It’s a really different twist on the monochromatic jean look. I wanted to have some edge and put a little twist on the basics. There’s a lot of pieces in the collection where I did that. I”m obsessed with our sweater knit dresses. There’s two dresses—the cheetah print with the back out is really fly, but there’s also this nighttime dress with the long, open V and the chain on the dress. It is one of my favorites. What’s amazing about this collection is that you have everything you can meet in the range of a woman’s fashion needs. If you want to walk in the streets and just be fly, there’s something for that. If you need to go and interview for a job, there’s something for that. If you are going to prom, there’s something for that!

The early 2000’s are back! Are there any trends you’d wear again—or pieces you still have from your Goodies era?

I need to go look, because I kept a lot of cute things. Something tells me if I had a Bebe moment, it probably was a polka-dot situation. And the classic Bebe shirt with the writing on it! That’s so timeless for Bebe. I made sure with this collection that we had those moments.

You’ve been touring with Missy Elliott this summer! What was it like to reunite and perform your hits together?

It was so amazing! Every time Missy and I get together, it’s always so special for us. She and I have been so blessed some of the biggest songs of our careers we’ve done together. We both have been talking about doing a tour together for a long time. To actually make it happen was one of the greatest dreams come true, and I’m just so proud of us. And also Busta Rhymes! Tonight, we’re launching our song called “Wassup.” I always love Busta as an artist. Just a combination of myself with Missy, and then Busta, and then Timbaland playing his hits every night—it felt like an awards show every night, literally!

Whare are some of your go-to hotspots you have to visit when you’re in New York?

I always love going to Philippe Chow. I love Carbobne. I love Nobu wherever I go. I also like Catch [NYC], Catch is really good. TAO. Those are a few of my favorites, but you know what I also love when I’m on the East Coast? I go to Moe’s [Southwest Grill], and that queso cheese is fuego. It’s the best! Now we live in Pittsburgh, because obviously Russ [Wilson] is playing for the Steelers, and there’s a Moe’s there, too. It’s just East Coast! My food desires are totally fulfilled being on the East Coast.

Take a peek at the festivities for Ciara’s launch party with Bebe!

All images: JD Barnes

