Pamela Anderson goes back to Baywatch roots with new collection with Frankies Bikinis

There’s arguably never been a swimsuit more famous than Pam/CJ’s red cozzie, so the actress teaming up with Frankies Bikinis for a new collection makes total sense. Marking (surprisingly!) her first-ever swimwear collection, Anderson has joined forces with founder Francesca Aiello, who grew up with her sons Dylan and Brandon in the tight-knit Malibu beach community of Paradise Cove. “Pamela always admired Francesca for their mutual love of all things sand and sea, while Francesca looked up to Pamela as the trailblazer of cheeky swimwear — worlds were destined to collide,” the brand said in a release. The collection, launching May 4, is tipped as an offering of flattering styles in soft fabrics and fun prints that nod to Anderson’s love of nature, animals, and romance…and of course, a recreation of said red suit. An accompanying campaign shows the duo in the Cayman Islands, lensed by Brianna Capozzi and styled by Haley Wollens. Mark your cals for May 4!

Karen Millen’s latest supermodel muse is Elle Macpherson

As part of its ICON series, Karen Millen has been teaming up with the modeling world’s most enduring stars. Its next collaborator is The Body herself, aka Elle Macpherson. The Karen Millen x Elle Macpherson collection, titled All About Elle, dropped today, with a focus on the type of pieces that speak to both her status as a businesswoman and a fashion force. You’ll find classic tailoring in the form of staple suiting and daytime dresses, as well as red carpet-worthy moments like that crystal fringe embellished long-sleeve maxi, with a Macphereson-approved high leg slit. “My personal wardrobe essentials anchor to quality and simplicity, and I love white and cream, no matter what the season,” the 59-year-old said. “I believe style is a reflection of your attitude and your spirit; how you are in this world. My personal style tends to be ‘heart-led’ which makes it natural and effortless.” Get in line for the drop, here.

Bella Hadid is back in the hot seat for Vogue Italia.

Bella Hadid has reunited with Vogue Italia. The model is gracing the cover of the European fashion bible, in a futuristic collaboration between photographer Carlijn Jacobs and AI artist Chad Nelson (who created the new groundbreaking Generative AI short film, Critterz.) The shoot sets out to see what’s possible when human creativity and artificial intelligence meet, which Jacobs admits was a tricky process to begin with. “As we used the program, I realized how difficult it was to entrust your vision to an interpreter. The AI ​​has to understand the vision that is in the photographer’s head,” he told the magazine, explaining that the team would feed the machine key words to stimulate the backgrounds in the images. ” That’s why I too have dabbled in keyword research – an art that I plan to study in the near future. Stylist Imruh Asha, who dressed Hadid in an array of Prada, Michael Kors Collection, Armani Privé, and even that JW Anderson upcycled look made from vintage keyboard keys, agreed it was a culmination of the talents of everyone on set. He said: “You need to have the skills of a visual artist, a poet and an AI artist together, rarely concentrated in the same person. The collaboration between Chad and Carlijn was super interesting to observe: Carlijn, with his limitless imagination, stimulated the creativity of the AI ​​with always different ideas, which Chad, perfectly mastering the art of talking to the machine, was able to translate in effective prompts.” See the results, below:

Images: Courtesy of Vogue Italia

Mickey Boardman reflects on 30+ years at Paper

After yesterday’s shock announcement that Paper is laying off its entire staff, the famed publication’s longtime editor Mickey Boardman has shared his thoughts on Instagram. Boardman, editorial director, recalls that he began his career at Kim Hastreiter and David Hershkovits’ magazine as an intern in 1992. “From the beginning, I was surrounded by the most incredible, inspiring people…Right up until the last day, the team was creating amazing, unique content and I leave just as big a fan of Paper as I was after reading my first issue,” Boardman wrote. Breaking the news yesterday, Adweek said that the layoffs affect between 20 to 30 full-time staff, who will finish up on Friday. Recently-appointed editor in chief Justin Moran will remain with the company through May, Adweek confirmed, adding that the publisher itself is not shuttering and is shopping potential investment deals.

