The Daily Celebrated ‘Beauty Made In Italy’ At The Four Seasons In Beverly Hills

In sunny California, The Daily Front Row team raised an Aperol Spritz to ten must-know brands of the Italian Trade Agency’s Beauty Made In Italy program. Guests gathered on Friday afternoon, ahead of the Fashion Los Angeles Awards, to toast to the skincare and haircare lines over a delicious al fresco luncheon at Cucina at the Four Seasons in Beverly Hills.

Upon arrival, attendees met with founders or representatives from Coquillete, Ernesi 1978, GA.MA Italy Professional, Hair Company Professional, Kaaral, Olivella, Perlier, Physio Natura, PhytoBios, and Sperizerie Palazzo Vecchio to hear more about the respective brand stories and backgrounds. Guests spritzed fragrances, tried out lotions, and felt how lightweight hair tools were, while enjoying a momentary transport to Italy thanks to the eatery’s lemon trees and pretty floral-laden terrace area. [Find out more about the brands here and here!]

Guests sat to a suitably Italian three-course meal of Caprese salads, risotto, salmon, and Tiramisu. Meredith Kerekes, who spearheads the initiative, welcomed those in attendance while explaining about the Beauty Made in Italy program and how it spotlights the country’s innovative companies making waves in the industry.

Joining the Daily for the event were content creators, models, and tastemakers such as Marta Pozzan, Andrew Matarazzo, Olay Noel, Fernanda Ramirez, Diana Madison, Mansvi Mamgai, Madi Webb, Keke Lindgard, Charlie Matthews, Adelina Novak, Abla Sofy, Amanda Diaz, Christina Caradona, Kristine Najarin, Merle Ginsberg, TyAna White, and more.

See inside the day out, below!

Images: Caroline Fiss Photography

