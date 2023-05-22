Five Showrooms To Bookmark Ahead Of Atlanta Apparel

It’s almost time! Atlanta Apparel is coming around the corner fast, taking place from June 6-9 at AmericasMart. We’ve summarized everything you need to know about the ‘JuneFest’-themed event here, but before you take off, here are some must-visit showrooms to keep in mind.

Ambrosia & Co.

Since 1992, Ambrosia & Co has specializing in everything a woman needs in her wardrobe: from luxury cashmere to day-to-day leggings. A noted one-stop-shop, some of the top brands contemporary brands they carry include Equipment, Joie, Current/Elliott, Diomi, Central Park West, and Jessie Liu.

Barbour

Channeling British style has never been easier. Each Barbour piece is infused with the heritage’s brand 130-year-old sense of tradition. You’ll find classic items for him and her, from the instantly-recognizable outerwear to more trend-driven separates, at the market this June.

Camel Threads

The mother-daughter team behind Camel Threads accessories know a crowd-pleaser when they see one. From beaded bags to giftables and every accessory you can imagine, this is one place where the words “supermarket sweep” will come to mind.

French Kande

Each special French Kande piece is handmade in LA and brought to Atlanta so they can find their forever home. These unique jewels which blend vintage French medallions and scene-stealing additions are a surefire way to stand out from the crowd.

Tryst

When it comes to pretty frocks, boho separates, and wardrobe heroes, look no further than Elle Chapman and Tiffany Hillegass’ Tryst showroom, whose multi-brand lineup includes Cleobella, Spiritual Gangster, Caballero, Devotion Twins, and many more.

