Everything You Need To Know About Atlanta Apparel June Market

Atlanta Apparel is readying for June market, taking place at AmericasMart Atlanta from June 6-9. And this time around, it’s set to be one of the most amenity-filled and experience-driven buying events to date, thanks to a festival theme, aptly called JuneFest.

“Atlanta Apparel is combining the thrill of sourcing with the fun of festival season at our June apparel market,” Caron Stover, International Market Centers (IMC) senior vice president, apparel, said. “With expanded amenities and events alongside top-of-the-line permanent showrooms and temporary exhibits, Atlanta Apparel will be the Southeast’s premier Summer sourcing destination.”

This June, Atlanta Apparel will showcase 350+ permanent showrooms and 400+ temporary exhibitors, 39 of which are brand new to market, presenting top general apparel brands and emphasizing three popular categories: young contemporary, accessories, and game day across five floors.

As part of the three-day JuneFest, Atlanta Apparel has expanded on its hallmark events, amenities, adding interactive giveaways, happy hours, trend installations, and more. Things kick off with daily activities and amenities: the morning cappuccino station and grab-and-go breakfast starting at 8:30AM on Tuesday, and you can rest assured there’ll be a live DJ and an Oddi Specialty Bar Card each day too serving mixed drinks after lunch. In terms of what else to pencil into your agenda, the Get Pierced! with Bara Boheme party is not to be missed (from Wednesday through Friday in the Atrium).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Atlanta Apparel | Las Vegas Apparel (@apparelmarkets)

On Wednesday, June 7, there’s a Build Your Own Bracelet event in partnership with Little Words Project in the Atrium at 12PM and from 3:00PM to 5:00PM, buyers can fill a swag bag in the Atrium, an event presented in partnership with Brianna Cannon, Jen & Co., Shop Linny Co, America & Beyond, Leetie Lovendale, Caroline Hill, Mixologie and Lisi Lerch. That evening, the Atlanta Apparel Kickoff Party also welcomes buyers to market at 6:00PM in the Atrium, with specialty cocktails, giveaways, a designer handbag sweepstakes, and more.

On Thursday, buyers can attend the Mid-Market Soiree, in partnership with Brenda Grands, at 12PM in the Atrium. From 2:00PM to 3:00PM, Atlanta Apparel attendees are invited to the Pasties and Palomas event in the Atrium, sponsored by exhibitor Pasted Nip with a drink and product giveaway. Buyers can take part in an interactive giveaway, Customize Your Game Day Bag with ee:some, at 3:00PM in the game day category lounge on Floor 4. From 4:00PM to 5:00PM, Atlanta Apparel presents Spiked Popsicles on Floor 8. And on Friday, the last day of the market, buyers can enjoy complimentary coffee and breakfast, as well as a frozen margarita at 1:00PM!

As always, key Autumn/Winter ’23 trends will be showcased in three curated category lounge displays: accessories (Floor 3), game day (Floor 4) and young contemporary (Floor 5). For education, Market Expert Felicia Ruiz Loewy from Assembly Line will present a Sip & Learn Market Tips and Tricks event on Wednesday at 10.30AM.

Phew!

For more intel, and a full list of brands exhibiting, visit atlanta-apparel.com.

