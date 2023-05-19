Miami’s CURIO Will Open At Project Hamptons, Ciara Covers LVR Magazine, At The Chateau With D&G

CURIO is coming to the Hamptons

Fans of CURIO’s reliably haute assortment of brands won’t have to go all the way to the Sunshine State to get their in-person fix. The retail concept store based in the Faena District in Miami is partnering with Project Hamptons to launch its first-ever summer residency in the heart of Bridgehampton. CURIO, founded by fashion industry veterans Jeff Lasota and Danielle Licata, is bringing a tailored East End-inspired mix of brands and products for Hamptonites to shop from the likes of Isabel Marant, Dolce & Gabbana, Alberta Ferretti, Etro, Lug Von Siga, Borgo Du Nor, Carolina K, Brandon Maxwell, Gul Hurgel, Adrianna Degreas, and many more. For the new venture, the duo teamed up with Michael Catalano and Toni DeMauro, co-founders of Project Hamptons, which spans 3,000 square-feet of indoor space and 5,000 square-feet of outdoor space. “We are thrilled to partner with Jeff and Danielle to introduce CURIO at Project Hamptons. The mission of Project Hamptons is to combine luxury retail with a series of entertaining shopping experiences for the consumer and the local community,” Catalano said. While CURIO has previously hosted weekend-long pop-ups Out East, this marks a major move. “The Hamptons has been on our radar as our next growth stepping stone since our Miami opening in 2019, and has been a recurring request of some of our top shoppers,” Lasota and Licata said. “We are ensuring this curation will be a mix of brands and products that speak to the Hamptons women and men with a range that can take you day to night – ‘pool to party.’”

Project Hamptons will incorporate shopping experiences, pop-ups, weekly trunk shows, runway shows, celebrity book signings, charitable events, daily fitness classes, and more. Peep the CURIO boutique, below:

Imagery: Kristin L. Gray Photography

Ciara covers LVR Magazine

She’s already been in the spotlight for a mind-boggling two decades, but that doesn’t mean Ciara is anywhere near ready to slow down. The Grammy Award-winning chart topper graces the cover of the new issue of LuisaViaRoma’s LVR Magazine, telling writer Roxanne Robinson about how she believes everything is within her grasp, particularly since completing her business studies at Harvard a few years ago. “I’ve always had the vision to build an empire,” she said. “No dream is too big. As a little girl, I saw myself wearing an entrepreneurial hat. I had this passion for doing that—it was just a matter of time.”

Among her current projects are the clinical skincare line OAM by Ciara (which stands for On A Mission, of course!), an elevated foray into the rum category, and her B-Corp-certified fashion platform The House of LR&C which houses Good Man, Lita by Ciara and Human Nation. Phew! Read the full feature, with styling by editor in chief Kate Davidson Hudson, here.

Ronny Kobo planned a picnic in the park

Ronny Kobo is the latest covetable brand to land in the Amazon Fashion Store. And to make sure the moment didn’t go unmarked, the namesake designer welcomed supporters and friends for a divine lunchtime picnic in Central Park. Kobo’s collaboration with Amazon will see the designer model her fave standout looks from the collection, offer styling tips, and ensure users can avail of Prime delivery of any of her frocks and separates…should a last-minute picnic or soirée of their own, pop up. Shoppers can find the it girl-favorite NY-based label, launched in 2009, in the Amazon Fashion Store now. Peruse pics from the sunny day out, below:

Images: Madison McGaw

Dolce & Gabbana drops its latest bag in style

Chicettes gathered at the one-and-only Chateau Marmont in LA this week to celebrate the unveiling of the new DG Logo bag. The soirée brought out the City of Angels’ biggest influencers, including Natalia Bryant, Olivia Jade, Emma Brooks, Tessa Brooks, Rocky Barnes, Tezza Barton, and industry insiders such as Shaun Ross, Malcolm McRae, and DJ Surf Mesa. The night marked the first in a global series of events for the Italian luxury brand’s newest accessory focus. Peep the arm candy below!

Images: Courtesy

