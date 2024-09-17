Atlanta Apparel: 9 Top Apparel Trends To Know Before You Go!

It’s time to spring forward! Atlanta Apparel is back, showcasing the top brands for retailers and buyers to discover for the Spring and Resort 2025 seasons. Held at AmericasMart in Atlanta from October 15 to October 18, the event promises to be a fashionable affair for the retail industry. Here’s a look at the nine top trends on display to know—as seen in our October trend report—before you book your flights!

Elongated Vests

Long vests have emerged as a breezy top option, providing the ease of a T-shirt with the more formal nature of a halter top. Pairs with button-up fronts nod to polished ’80s and ’90s dressing, while crisp colors and longer cuts that drape down the waist are distinctly modern.

Retro T-Shirts

Nostalgia has impacted every part of the fashion industry, even its casual wear. Retro T-shirts with nods to the ’70s, ’80s, and ’90s are a top spring trend from their similar cuts, prints, and styles to the same tops worn in the past. Think: thin stripes, piped sleeves, and central graphics, which can smoothly complement jeans or skirts throughout the season.

Halter Tops

Halter tops create an elegant, streamlined silhouette—particularly when complemented with denim or paired with a matching skirt or short. This season’s sleeveless styles come in an array of silky textures and tonal colors, bringing them a modern flair. For added glamour, there’s also iterations with details like higher necklines, allover prints, and elegant eyelets, accommodating a variety of aesthetic tastes.

Crochet

Warmer weather always brings a burst of boho style—and with the free-spirited aesthetic back in fashion, crochet is taking flight. This season, the knit texture can be seen across gloves, pants, tops, and even caftans—allowing it to be easily mixed and matched into anyone’s wardrobe.

Retro Slips & Blouses

Looking for pieces that are easy, effortless, and provide a dash of nostalgia? Look no further than the slip dress, which is back in fashion once again. Silky, sleeveless styles in any length create a romantic outfit with a dash of edge that can be easily accessorized for any occasion. The same goes for slip-style blouses, which make a sleek statement when paired with similarly trendy baggy jeans or a maxi skirt.

Flowing Dresses

Floor-length dresses with flowing, gauzy skirts are back! Owed to the rise of bohemian fashion, styles with any bodice silhouette are instantly elevated with a long, flowing skirt for a regal effect. Given their wide appeal, the style comes in an equally wide variety of textures and colors—including a range of romantic and vibrant floral prints.

Baggy Denim

The bigger, the better! When it comes to jeans, that is. Denim in baggy silhouettes and Bermuda-style cuts are soaring in popularity from their roots in ’90s and 2000’s pop culture. Aside from being stylish, pairs with wide, boxy legs are also known for their comfort—and create a striking silhouette when contrasted with more streamlined tops.

Maxi Skirts

Another boho fashion trend can be seen in the return of the maxi skirt. Floor-length styles are all the rage from their ability to be dressed up or down—while also providing added movement to any look. The most popular feature light or jewel-toned colors, though other iterations include allover prints and patterns for added dimension.

Bubble Hems

Bubble hems are the latest whimsical trend to note, bringing a dash of texture to any outfit. Many skirt and dress styles feature gathered or bunched hemlines, mimicking the rounded edges of a cloud. Most are seen in versatile colors like black, cream, and brown, though jewel tones and darker hues can also be seen in multiple collections.

