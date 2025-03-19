Gift & Home Decor Trends To Know At April Buying Week!

April Buying Week is almost here—and bringing plenty of new decor and gift trends with it! The new retail event will find buyers shopping Fall 2025 collections across showrooms, exhibits, and more at AmericasMart Atlanta from April 1-4. With plenty of brands to discover from Atlanta Apparel, Formal Markets, and the Spring Gift & Home Market, there’s going to be lots to see—but where gifting and home categories are concerned, we’ve narrowed down the top trends for you to watch. From mystical jungles to holistic scents, discover them all right here.

Lush Jungle Life

Welcome to the jungle! The botanical greenery and wildlife of deep tropical forests are a top trend to watch at Atlanta Buying Week. Many patterns across wallpapers, pillows, couches, trays, and more feature lush blooms, trees, leaves, and more to bring your home a chic nod to rampant foliage. Colorful birds, swirling snakes, and more also make appearances in these ornate prints, providing them with added depth and intrigue.

Holistic Wellness

Bohemian, holistic fragrances and wellness-focused products are core to the Fall market at Atlanta Buying Week. Inspired by spirituality, candles and diffusers feature scents with natural scents like sandalwood, palo santo, myrrh, frankincense, and sage. Similar notes can be found in equally earthy soaps, body lotions, and more—which all make great gifts anyone will love!

Angular Accents

Within home decor, linear designs have left their mark across furniture. Woven fabrics with distinct lines upholster plush chairs and cushions, often cast in neutral tones. Prints similarly take inspiration from geometric silhouettes, seen in colorful grids, thick stripes, and crocheted paneling on cushions, benches, setées, and more—often in tonal jewel colors. Meanwhile, similar geometric patterns can be seen in rattan paneling, weavings, and knotted leather across coffee tables, bed frames, light fixtures, and more.

Equestrian Chic

Equestrian details in Fall’s upcoming home designs will make anyone ready to saddle up! Nodding to the refined experiences of horseback riding, many decor accents include gleaming silhouettes akin to stirrups, bits, and bridles for a tonal flair. Additional metal details—plus prints like tartans, plaids, and intricate bandana patterns—further elevate the aesthetic with a stable-ready ease.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.