10 Incredible NYC Restaurants That Now Do Takeout and Delivery

New York City has some of the best restaurants in the world. Restaurants that require reservations weeks, if not months, in advance and many of which would never dream of offering takeout or delivery. Until now, that is. With the city’s temporary ban on large gatherings, these fabulous eateries are partnering with apps and delivery services like Caviar, Doordash, Postmates, Uber Eats, and Seamless to bring their mouthwatering food directly to your door.

1. Carbone

Cuisine: Italian

Address: 181 Thompson Street, 10012

Phone: 212-254-3000

Online order via: Caviar

Carbone is one of the hardest restaurants to get into in all of New York, but now you can get their delicious spicy rigatoni with vodka sauce (and a whole host of other amazing pasta dishes) delivered right to your doorstep.

2. The Beatrice Inn

Cuisine: Chophouse Restaurant

Address: 285 W 12th Street, 10014

Phone: 212-675-2808

Online order via: Caviar

The Beatrice Inn is a traditional New York chophouse, located in the West Village. It’s the perfect place for a stay-at-home dinner date with your quarantine buddy. They also offer a nightly menu for two, priced at $45 per person.

3. Rubirosa NYC

Cuisine: Italian/American

Address: 235 Mulberry Street, 10012

Phone: 212-965-0500

Online order via: Caviar

Located in the heart of Nolita, Rubirosa is an Italian-American, neighborhood restaurant and pizzeria. The take-out menu offers the famous Rubirosa pizza and their classics featuring a wide array of pastas, they also have a wine list and cocktail menu – the proceeds from drinks purchased from the cocktail list go towards the Rubirosa Staff Relief Fund.

4. Dante

Cuisine: Italian

Address: 79-81 Macdougal Street, 10012

Phone: 212-982-5275

Online order via: Dante, Caviar

Looking to unwind with a drink and some delicious food? this popular spot in Greenwich Village is offering a selection of their award-winning cocktails (bottled) & a full a la carte menu, for pick up or delivery.

5. Cote

Cuisine: Korean BBQ

Address: 16 W 22nd, 10010

Phone: 212-401-7986

Order Online via: Caviar

Hungry for BBQ? This hotspot located in Flatiron offers delicious steaks, bowls and Korean classics – they have taken 20% off their dine-in menu and are giving 3% of revenue generated to City Harvest to help feed hungry New Yorkers.

6. Sugar Fish

Cuisine: Japanese

Address: 33 E 20th Street, 10003

Phone: 347-705-8100

Order Online via: Postmates

Before 2020 took over and decided to hit the CANCEL button on us, visits to this popular NYC sushi restaurant would include a wait of at least 30 minutes — even with a reservation — but now you can satisfy your cravings for incredible sushi with just a few clicks!

7. La Contenta Oeste

Cuisine: Mexican

Address: 78 W 11th Street, NY, NY 10011

Phone: 212-533-2233

Order Online via: Caviar

Every day is Taco Tuesday now! La Contenta Oesta, known for their fabulous, authentic Mexican cuisine, is now available for delivery. That is just the kind comfort food we need!

8. Boucherie

Cuisine: French

Address: 99 7th Ave (West Village), 225 Park Avenue (Union Sq)

Phone: 212-837-1616, 212-353-0200

Order Online via: Grubhub, Caviar

This traditional French brasserie and steakhouse, has introduced a delicious menu for delivery, which also includes a well priced family meal for $70. They have two locations and are offering a 20% discount to people living in the neighborhood. Just mention the word neighbor when you place your order to receive the discount.

9. Tamarind Tribeca

Cuisine: Indian

Address: 99 Hudson St, NY, NY 10013

Phone: 212-775-9000

Order Online via: Tamarind, Postmates, Doordash

Let’s just agree that chicken tikka masala, simply makes the world a better place to live in! This high-end Indian kitchen in Tribeca, serving classic Indian dishes, has a drool-worthy menu to choose from and multiple delivery options.

10. Wayan NYC

Cuisine: Indonesian

Address: 20 Spring St, NY, NY 10012

Phone: 917-261-4388

Order Online via: Caviar

Located in West Village, Wayan NYC serves French-accented Indonesian fare. The flavorful and divine tamarind glazed baby back ribs are definitely a must try from the menu.

