10 Incredible NYC Restaurants That Now Do Takeout and Delivery

New York City has some of the best restaurants in the world. Restaurants that require reservations weeks, if not months, in advance and many of which would never dream of offering takeout or delivery. Until now, that is. With the city’s temporary ban on large gatherings, these fabulous eateries are partnering with apps and delivery services like Caviar, Doordash, Postmates, Uber Eats, and Seamless to bring their mouthwatering food directly to your door.
1. Carbone
Cuisine: Italian
Address: 181 Thompson Street, 10012
Phone: 212-254-3000
Online order via: Caviar
Carbone is one of the hardest restaurants to get into in all of New York, but now you can get their delicious spicy rigatoni with vodka sauce (and a whole host of other amazing pasta dishes) delivered right to your doorstep.
2. The Beatrice Inn
Cuisine: Chophouse Restaurant
Address: 285 W 12th Street, 10014
Phone: 212-675-2808
Online order via: Caviar
The Beatrice Inn is a traditional New York chophouse, located in the West Village. It’s the perfect place for a stay-at-home dinner date with your quarantine buddy. They also offer a nightly menu for two, priced at $45 per person.
View this post on Instagram
Beginning tonight, we will be offering a limited menu for curb-side pick up and delivery via our partners at @caviar 45-day Dry Aged Burgers $15 Fried chicken $15 Nightly Meal for Two $45 And a limited wine list Call us at 212-675-2808 or go on @caviar to order #supportlocalbusiness #smallbusiness
3. Rubirosa NYC
Cuisine: Italian/American
Address: 235 Mulberry Street, 10012
Phone: 212-965-0500
Online order via: Caviar
Located in the heart of Nolita, Rubirosa is an Italian-American, neighborhood restaurant and pizzeria. The take-out menu offers the famous Rubirosa pizza and their classics featuring a wide array of pastas, they also have a wine list and cocktail menu – the proceeds from drinks purchased from the cocktail list go towards the Rubirosa Staff Relief Fund.
4. Dante
Cuisine: Italian
Address: 79-81 Macdougal Street, 10012
Phone: 212-982-5275
Online order via: Dante, Caviar
Looking to unwind with a drink and some delicious food? this popular spot in Greenwich Village is offering a selection of their award-winning cocktails (bottled) & a full a la carte menu, for pick up or delivery.
View this post on Instagram
🚨DANTE NEWS🚨 Dante to-go and delivery is in full effect this week. Opening daily at 3pm. Orders can be made through our website, www.dante-nyc.com, click on the top left hand icon Dante Direct Ordering. Also available through caviar. Thank you everyone for your ongoing support this past week! FAMILY MEAL being served for anyone out of work who needs a meal from 5pm. Come and pick up a hot dinner today and just reference FAMILY Dinner on pick up. ❤️
5. Cote
Cuisine: Korean BBQ
Address: 16 W 22nd, 10010
Phone: 212-401-7986
Order Online via: Caviar
Hungry for BBQ? This hotspot located in Flatiron offers delicious steaks, bowls and Korean classics – they have taken 20% off their dine-in menu and are giving 3% of revenue generated to City Harvest to help feed hungry New Yorkers.
View this post on Instagram
Exciting news… Cote is coming to YOU 🛵! Starting TODAY at 4pm, Cote is offering delivery through @Caviar, Monday-Saturday, from 4-9pm. You'll find some of Cote favorites ready-to-go on Caviar.com or the App. Need to set the mood? Follow @w.sohn, Cote's official musical mix master, for some tunes 🎶. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ @Chefdavidshim has created a killer menu of Cote classics and moOoOore! Thirsty? Us too. Bev director @victoria___james has gotchu w/ wines, beer, & soju 💥. Pinkie’s up 🍷.⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Special thanks to everyone who has stopped by this week to purchase a #SteakCarePackage! We love the pictures and #unboxing videos you've tagged us in, keep them coming! We'll continue to share our favorite moments. Our Care Packages are still available every day – just simply place your order by emailing prime@cotenyc.com (hit email button in profile). You can schedule your pick up at the restaurant between 12-6pm daily.
6. Sugar Fish
Cuisine: Japanese
Address: 33 E 20th Street, 10003
Phone: 347-705-8100
Order Online via: Postmates
Before 2020 took over and decided to hit the CANCEL button on us, visits to this popular NYC sushi restaurant would include a wait of at least 30 minutes — even with a reservation — but now you can satisfy your cravings for incredible sushi with just a few clicks!
View this post on Instagram
As preventive measures for the spread of the coronavirus, both mayors of NYC and LA directed the closure of all restaurant dining rooms in their respective cities. Restaurants can remain open but only to provide takeout and delivery. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ As of today, Monday, March 16 in LA and Tuesday, March 17 in NY, WE ARE OPEN for delivery and pickup only until further notice. For ordering details visit: sugarfishsushi.com/to-go
7. La Contenta Oeste
Cuisine: Mexican
Address: 78 W 11th Street, NY, NY 10011
Phone: 212-533-2233
Order Online via: Caviar
Every day is Taco Tuesday now! La Contenta Oesta, known for their fabulous, authentic Mexican cuisine, is now available for delivery. That is just the kind comfort food we need!
View this post on Instagram
You can now recreate this at home‼️🌮🍹Call us at 212-533-2233 (or email us at info@lacontentanyc.com) to place your contactless pickup or delivery order (within a 3-block radius of our Oeste location) of both food and cocktails! We also just launched delivery of food (and non-alcoholic beverages) through @ubereats. Swipe to see our food and drinks menus, and place your orders today! #supportsmallbusiness
8. Boucherie
Cuisine: French
Address: 99 7th Ave (West Village), 225 Park Avenue (Union Sq)
Phone: 212-837-1616, 212-353-0200
Order Online via: Grubhub, Caviar
This traditional French brasserie and steakhouse, has introduced a delicious menu for delivery, which also includes a well priced family meal for $70. They have two locations and are offering a 20% discount to people living in the neighborhood. Just mention the word neighbor when you place your order to receive the discount.
9. Tamarind Tribeca
Cuisine: Indian
Address: 99 Hudson St, NY, NY 10013
Phone: 212-775-9000
Order Online via: Tamarind, Postmates, Doordash
Let’s just agree that chicken tikka masala, simply makes the world a better place to live in! This high-end Indian kitchen in Tribeca, serving classic Indian dishes, has a drool-worthy menu to choose from and multiple delivery options.
View this post on Instagram
Staying at home doesn’t have to be all bland… Order our Oh sooo flavorful Lobster Masala and add some Yummy in your life 😄 #tamarindtribeca #tamarindnyc #indian #restaurant #indianfood #deliciousness #deliciousnessdelivered #lobster #seafood #tasty #ordernow #takeout #delivery #postmates
10. Wayan NYC
Cuisine: Indonesian
Address: 20 Spring St, NY, NY 10012
Phone: 917-261-4388
Order Online via: Caviar
Located in West Village, Wayan NYC serves French-accented Indonesian fare. The flavorful and divine tamarind glazed baby back ribs are definitely a must try from the menu.
Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.