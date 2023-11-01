Hours after her rumored return to the Hallmark Channel, Lori Loughlin has indeed been catapulted back into the spotlight—albeit in a less expected way. The former Full House star and her youngest child, influencer Olivia Jade Giannulli, are among the mother and daughter duos appearing in Steve Madden’s ‘The Perfect Pair’ campaign. The ads mark the first time the actress, who served two months in jail in 2020 after pleading guilty to her part in the college admissions scandal, has lent her name to a fashion-related project since the infamous ordeal.

In the holiday season campaign, which will also tap Madison and Tracie Beer, Padma and Krishna Lakshmi, and Cynthia Bailey and Noelle Robinson, the California-based mom and daughter are photographed in Soho in a range of the brands cold weather-ready footwear and apparel. In one tongue-in-cheek shot, the pair read a faux tabloid newspaper, in what could be a nod to the widely-publicized scandal. In imagery that’s sure to make people stop and stare, among the items highlighted are the new Eleanor mesh knitted bootie, the Bixy boot, Reese slip dress, and Indie sweater, as well as famous styles like the Rocky moto boot and Dali pump.

Namesake founder Steve Madden, who’s candid about his own prison stint in his tell-all 2020 memoir The Cobbler, How I Disrupted an Industry, Fell From Grace & Came Back Stronger Than Ever, said in a release alongside the images: “Who isn’t a fan of Full House? And all the kids love Olivia’s content. I just thought it would be cool.”

See the campaign, below!

Images: Courtesy of Steve Madden

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.