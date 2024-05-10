Mother’s Day is nearly here! If you haven’t gotten your mom or a special woman in your life a special gift yet, jewelry is always a reliable—and glamorous—option.

Necklaces, rings, earrings, and bracelets can be worn year-round with any attire, made all the more personal from being gifted on a special occasion like Mother’s Day. Classic drop earrings, bangles, and pendant necklaces will never go out of style—and newer iterations are also made all the more eye-catching with details like dangling gemstones, layered links, and colorful enamel. The best part about jewelry? The scale runs a wide range of price points, from contemporary to fine pieces, which we rounded up from chic brands like Astrid & Miyu, With Clarity, Banana Republic, Tiffany & Co., Hermès, and more.

Below, discover your chic jewelry guide for Mother’s Day gifts this year.

Under $100

Talbots, Twisted Links necklace, $70

Banana Republic, Ambra Oval multi-link earrings, $80

Astrid & Miyu, Cosmic Star Band ring, $90

Uncommon James, Rose huggies, $48

BYou Jewelry, Risette necklace, $48

Lilly Pulitzer, Pearl Perfect bracelet, $58

Coach, Classic pearl linear earrings, $95

Fossil, Harlow prestack ring, $75

Studs, Small French Twist hoops, $30 ($60 for a pair)

Naked Wardrobe, Big Cuff bracelet, $68

Ink + Alloy, Cameron mixed hoop earrings, $40

Nadri, Evelyn bracelet, $98

Under $500

Lagos, Silver Station caviar bracelet, $300

Jennifer Fisher, Lilly huggies, $200

Senia New York, Mini Veritas ring, $250

Christina Caruso, Braided Chain necklace, $265

Swarovski, Millenia hoop earrings, $129

Sif Jakobs, Rimini bracelet, $159

Pandora, Sparkling Infinity Heart Collier necklace, $165

Cult Gaia, Fiona earrings, $158

Tory Burch, Delicate Kira bracelet, $148

Marla Aaron, Heartlock silver curb chain necklace, $393

Ariel Taub, Odelia earrings, $120

Sequin, Midnight Sky cuff bracelet, $123

ByChari, Love necklace, $100

Kurt Geiger, Bloom charm bracelet, $128

Samantha Siu New York, Rising Phoenix earrings, $495

Monica Vinader, Signature Thin diamond ring, $188

Bevza, Marigold pendant necklace, $334

Aquazzura, Galactic Crystal earrings, $495

Tod’s, Leather bracelet, $295

Under $1,000

John Hardy, Love Knot convertible necklace, $695

Nina Runsdorf, Petite diamond huggie earrings, $595

Hermès, Mini Clic Kelly bracelet, $760

Jared, Shy Creation diamond heart pendant necklace, $660

Alexis Bittar, Luminous crystal chandelier earrings, $595

Zales, Multi-Diamond Seven Stone necklace, $550

Gucci, Single Horsebit bracelet, $960

Chloé, Darcey hoop earrings, $585

Under $10,000

With Clarity, Emerald Bezel drop necklace, $1,350

Cartier, Trinity bracelet, $8,000

Fry Powers, Aquamarine stacking ring, $1,450

Elizabeth Moore, Fairy Dust ID bracelet, $3,900

Ellis Mhairi Cameron, The IV Old Cut Diamond Nugget necklace, $4,041

Buccellati, Opera Tulle ring, $3,500

Pomellato, Pom Pom Dot bracelet, $3,750

Briony Raymond New York, Aura Diamond stud earrings, $5,100

Lorraine Schwartz, Graduation pendant necklace, $2,800

Sydney Evan, Iconography bangle, $7,200

Jacquie Aiche, Large Sophia Diamond Dangle Pavé band ring, $3,850

Tiffany & Co., Tiffany Lock pendant necklace, $6,900

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.