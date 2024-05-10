Chic Report

Mother’s Day 2024: Your Glamorous Guide To Chic Jewelry Gifts

Sparkling necklaces, earrings, bracelets, and more will shine all year round.

written by Aaron Royce
With Clarity Emerald Bezel necklace (Courtesy of With Clarity), Talbots (Courtesy of Talbots)

Mother’s Day is nearly here! If you haven’t gotten your mom or a special woman in your life a special gift yet, jewelry is always a reliable—and glamorous—option.

Necklaces, rings, earrings, and bracelets can be worn year-round with any attire, made all the more personal from being gifted on a special occasion like Mother’s Day. Classic drop earrings, bangles, and pendant necklaces will never go out of style—and newer iterations are also made all the more eye-catching with details like dangling gemstones, layered links, and colorful enamel. The best part about jewelry? The scale runs a wide range of price points, from contemporary to fine pieces, which we rounded up from chic brands like Astrid & Miyu, With Clarity, Banana Republic, Tiffany & Co., Hermès, and more.

Below, discover your chic jewelry guide for Mother’s Day gifts this year.

Under $100

Talbots, Twisted Links necklace, $70

(Courtesy of Talbots)

Banana Republic, Ambra Oval multi-link earrings, $80

(Courtesy of Banana Republic)

Astrid & Miyu, Cosmic Star Band ring, $90

(Courtesy of Astrid & Miyu)

Uncommon James, Rose huggies, $48

(Courtesy of Uncommon James)

BYou Jewelry, Risette necklace, $48

(Courtesy of BYou Jewelry)

Lilly Pulitzer, Pearl Perfect bracelet, $58

(Courtesy of Lilly Pulitzer)

Coach, Classic pearl linear earrings, $95

(Courtesy of Coach)

Fossil, Harlow prestack ring, $75

(Courtesy of Fossil)

Studs, Small French Twist hoops, $30 ($60 for a pair)

(Courtesy of Studs)

Naked Wardrobe, Big Cuff bracelet, $68

(Courtesy of Naked Wardrobe)

Ink + Alloy, Cameron mixed hoop earrings, $40

(Courtesy of Ink + Alloy)

Nadri, Evelyn bracelet, $98

Under $500

Lagos, Silver Station caviar bracelet, $300

(Courtesy of Lagos)

Jennifer Fisher, Lilly huggies, $200

(Courtesy of Jennifer Fisher Jewelry)

Senia New York, Mini Veritas ring, $250

(Courtesy of Senia New York)

Christina Caruso, Braided Chain necklace, $265

(Courtesy of Christina Caruso)

Swarovski, Millenia hoop earrings, $129

(Courtesy of Swarovski)

Sif Jakobs, Rimini bracelet, $159

(Courtesy of Sif Jakobs)

Pandora, Sparkling Infinity Heart Collier necklace, $165

(Courtesy of Pandora)

Cult Gaia, Fiona earrings, $158

(Courtesy of Bloomingdale’s)

Tory Burch, Delicate Kira bracelet, $148

(Courtesy of Tory Burch)

Marla Aaron, Heartlock silver curb chain necklace, $393

(Courtesy of Marla Aaron)

Ariel Taub, Odelia earrings, $120

(Courtesy of Ariel Taub)

Sequin, Midnight Sky cuff bracelet, $123

(Courtesy of Sequin Jewelry)

ByChari, Love necklace, $100

(Courtesy of ByChari)

Kurt Geiger, Bloom charm bracelet, $128

(Courtesy of Kurt Geiger)

Samantha Siu New York, Rising Phoenix earrings, $495

(Courtesy of Samantha Liu New York)

Monica Vinader, Signature Thin diamond ring, $188

(Courtesy of Monica VInader)

Bevza, Marigold pendant necklace, $334

(Courtesy of Bevza)

Aquazzura, Galactic Crystal earrings, $495

(Courtesy of Aquazzura)

Tod’s, Leather bracelet, $295

(Courtesy of Tod’s)

Under $1,000

John Hardy, Love Knot convertible necklace, $695

(Courtesy of John Hardy)

Nina Runsdorf, Petite diamond huggie earrings, $595

(Courtesy of Nina Runsdorf)

Hermès, Mini Clic Kelly bracelet, $760

(Courtesy of Hermès)

Jared, Shy Creation diamond heart pendant necklace, $660

(Courtesy of Jared)

Alexis Bittar, Luminous crystal chandelier earrings, $595

(Courtesy of Alexis Bittar)

Zales, Multi-Diamond Seven Stone necklace, $550

(Courtesy of Zales)

Gucci, Single Horsebit bracelet, $960

(Courtesy of Gucci)

Chloé, Darcey hoop earrings, $585

(Courtesy of Chloé)

Under $10,000

With Clarity, Emerald Bezel drop necklace, $1,350

(Courtesy of With Clarity)

Cartier, Trinity bracelet, $8,000

(Courtesy of Cartier)

Fry Powers, Aquamarine stacking ring, $1,450

(Courtesy of Fry Powers)

Elizabeth Moore, Fairy Dust ID bracelet, $3,900

(Courtesy of Elizabeth Moore Jewelry)

Ellis Mhairi Cameron, The IV Old Cut Diamond Nugget necklace, $4,041

(Courtesy of Aetla)

Buccellati, Opera Tulle ring, $3,500

(Courtesy of Net-A-Porter)

Pomellato, Pom Pom Dot bracelet, $3,750

(Courtesy of Pomellato)

Briony Raymond New York, Aura Diamond stud earrings, $5,100

(Courtesy of Briony Raymond New York)

Lorraine Schwartz, Graduation pendant necklace, $2,800

(Courtesy of Lorraine Schwartz)

Sydney Evan, Iconography bangle, $7,200

(Courtesy of Sydney Evan)

Jacquie Aiche, Large Sophia Diamond Dangle Pavé band ring, $3,850

(Courtesy of Jacquie Aiche)

Tiffany & Co., Tiffany Lock pendant necklace, $6,900

(Courtesy of Tiffany & Co.)

