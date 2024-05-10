Mother’s Day is nearly here! If you haven’t gotten your mom or a special woman in your life a special gift yet, jewelry is always a reliable—and glamorous—option.
Necklaces, rings, earrings, and bracelets can be worn year-round with any attire, made all the more personal from being gifted on a special occasion like Mother’s Day. Classic drop earrings, bangles, and pendant necklaces will never go out of style—and newer iterations are also made all the more eye-catching with details like dangling gemstones, layered links, and colorful enamel. The best part about jewelry? The scale runs a wide range of price points, from contemporary to fine pieces, which we rounded up from chic brands like Astrid & Miyu, With Clarity, Banana Republic, Tiffany & Co., Hermès, and more.
Below, discover your chic jewelry guide for Mother’s Day gifts this year.
Under $100
Talbots, Twisted Links necklace, $70
Banana Republic, Ambra Oval multi-link earrings, $80
Astrid & Miyu, Cosmic Star Band ring, $90
Uncommon James, Rose huggies, $48
BYou Jewelry, Risette necklace, $48
Lilly Pulitzer, Pearl Perfect bracelet, $58
Coach, Classic pearl linear earrings, $95
Fossil, Harlow prestack ring, $75
Studs, Small French Twist hoops, $30 ($60 for a pair)
Naked Wardrobe, Big Cuff bracelet, $68
Ink + Alloy, Cameron mixed hoop earrings, $40
Nadri, Evelyn bracelet, $98
Under $500
Lagos, Silver Station caviar bracelet, $300
Jennifer Fisher, Lilly huggies, $200
Senia New York, Mini Veritas ring, $250
Christina Caruso, Braided Chain necklace, $265
Swarovski, Millenia hoop earrings, $129
Sif Jakobs, Rimini bracelet, $159
Pandora, Sparkling Infinity Heart Collier necklace, $165
Cult Gaia, Fiona earrings, $158
Tory Burch, Delicate Kira bracelet, $148
Marla Aaron, Heartlock silver curb chain necklace, $393
Ariel Taub, Odelia earrings, $120
Sequin, Midnight Sky cuff bracelet, $123
ByChari, Love necklace, $100
Kurt Geiger, Bloom charm bracelet, $128
Samantha Siu New York, Rising Phoenix earrings, $495
Monica Vinader, Signature Thin diamond ring, $188
Bevza, Marigold pendant necklace, $334
Aquazzura, Galactic Crystal earrings, $495
Tod’s, Leather bracelet, $295
Under $1,000
John Hardy, Love Knot convertible necklace, $695
Nina Runsdorf, Petite diamond huggie earrings, $595
Hermès, Mini Clic Kelly bracelet, $760
Jared, Shy Creation diamond heart pendant necklace, $660
Alexis Bittar, Luminous crystal chandelier earrings, $595
Zales, Multi-Diamond Seven Stone necklace, $550
Gucci, Single Horsebit bracelet, $960
Chloé, Darcey hoop earrings, $585
Under $10,000
With Clarity, Emerald Bezel drop necklace, $1,350
Cartier, Trinity bracelet, $8,000
Fry Powers, Aquamarine stacking ring, $1,450
Elizabeth Moore, Fairy Dust ID bracelet, $3,900
Ellis Mhairi Cameron, The IV Old Cut Diamond Nugget necklace, $4,041
Buccellati, Opera Tulle ring, $3,500
Pomellato, Pom Pom Dot bracelet, $3,750
Briony Raymond New York, Aura Diamond stud earrings, $5,100
Lorraine Schwartz, Graduation pendant necklace, $2,800
Sydney Evan, Iconography bangle, $7,200
Jacquie Aiche, Large Sophia Diamond Dangle Pavé band ring, $3,850
Tiffany & Co., Tiffany Lock pendant necklace, $6,900
Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.