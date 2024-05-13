Steve Madden enters fragrance with Goldie eau de parfum

Sunny days are back for summer, thanks to designer Steve Madden—who’s released his first fragrance, Goldie. Named after Madden’s own daughter, the $78 eau de parfum features a deep amber, sandalwood, and musk base, topped by jasmine, gardenia, marigold, violet leaves, pear, and Italian bergamot for a warm floral scent—all crafted by Christine Hassan at Parlux. Inspired by the confidence and individuality of today’s women, the scent’s heart-shaped bottle features a shiny gold finish with a front indentation—providing a sleek, whimsical addition to your vanity.

Kate Moss hits the town with Gucci for new Cruise 2025 campaign

Kate Moss is running late for a date…with Gucci! Ahead of the Italian luxury brand’s Cruise 2025 show in London today, Moss was captured in a new video campaign on social media. The short clip finds the supermodel awakening in a chic hotel, inspired to hit the town after seeing Gucci’s new pieces on partygoers outside. Nonchalantly shrugging on a black coat over her slip dress, Jackie mini bag and Signoria heels, Moss dashes into a town car with her Ancora-colored show invite in tow. We’ll be sure to follow along on her outing when the runway event is streamed live at 4pm EST on Gucci’s website.

Mary J. Blige & Giuseppe Zanotti’s new boots collaboration

Mary J. Blige has taken her love of boots to new heights, courtesy of Giuseppe Zanotti. The Italian luxury designer and the award-winning musician have collaborated on a limited-edition boot, aptly named “The Mary.” The shiny rose gold style features a slouchy over-the-knee silhouette with closed toes and block heels, coinciding with Blige’s upcoming “Strength of a Woman” festival from May 10-12—and marking Zanotti’s latest star collaboration following launches with Rihanna, Jennifer Lopez, Zane Malik, and more over the years. You can discover the boots, which retail for $1,295, on Zanotti’s website and in his Atlanta boutique.

“Everyone is always asking me, When will you come out with boots?,” said Blige. “Well, here they are! I’ve always loved Giuseppe’s aesthetic and how he combines Italian sophistication with this edgy energy. We’re so excited to finally share these with the world.”

All images: Courtesy of Giuseppe Zanotti

Isabella Blow will receive the biopic treatment in The Queen of Fashion

The late Isabella Blow is the latest fashion star to be memorialized onscreen. According to Vogue, the socialite, editor, and Alexander McQueen muse will be portrayed in an Alex Marks’ new biopic The Queen of Fashion. The feature, a notable eight years in the making, will follow Blow (Andrea Riseborough) throughout her career from Anna Wintour’s assistant at Vogue to Tatler‘s fashion director in the 1980’s—where she uplifted designers like McQueen, Sophie Dahl, Philip Treacy, and more along the way. In addition to Riseborough, the cast will feature Emilia Clarke as Daphne Guinness, Richard E. Grant as Evelyn Delves Broughton, Fionn O’Shea as Philip Treacy, and Hayley Atwell as Alexandra Shulman. However, the project is still searching for its McQueen, as well as the roles of Detmar Blow, Helen Delves Broughton, and Michael Roberts. Blow’s biopic marks her as the latest late fashion figure to be portrayed this year, following Disney+’s Cristobal Balenciaga, Apple TV+’s The New Look, and Hulu’s upcoming series Becoming Karl Lagerfeld.

Elsa Hosk’s new Helsa collection celebrates supermodel red carpet style

Elsa Hosk is bringing supermodel style back with her latest Helsa collection, “The Supers.” Hosk’s ninth drop is inspired by iconic supermodels on the red carpet, featuring a range of mini and maxi dresses with strapless, sleeveless, and off-the-shoulder silhouettes in a chic palette of black, white, red, and pale pastels. It’s also a fitting reference, as Hosk was honored with the Entrepreneur of the Year award at this year’s Fashion Los Angeles Awards—where she secretly debuted the new pieces on herself and pals Jasmine Tookes and Stella Maxwell on the red carpet. You can now discover the full “Supers” range, which retails from $268 to $2,200, on Revolve and FWRD.

All images: Courtesy of Helsa

