Daily Media: Michael Kors Names Janice Sullivan As Womenswear President, Sergio Rossi Taps Evangeline Smyrniotaki (Style Heroine) As Artistic Director, And More!

Here are the top hires, departures, promotions, and new representations of the week.

1. Janice Sullivan is now womenswear president at Michael Kors.

2. Evangeline Smyrniotaki is now artistic director at Sergio Rossi.

3. Arian Simone is now on the board of directors at Steve Madden.

4. Nicole Otto is now global brand president at The North Face.

5. Liisa Kessler is now creative director at Filippa K.

6. Laurent Malecaze is now CEO at Dunhill.

7. Meline Agabaian is now associate vice president at KWT Global.

8. Christyanna Nguyen, senior manager of public relations at Christian Dior Parfums, is leaving the company.

9. Ally Frankel is now senior communications executive at SEEN.

10. Emily Maldonado is now PR & marketing manager at Amalia Consulting.

11. James Te is now PR manager, women’s fashion at Alo.

Plus!

12. IMG Models is now representing Maya Stepper and Mikkel Jensen.

13. Alta Moda Communications is now representing Giambattista Valli for VIP services.

14. The Lede Company is now representing Kenzo and HIVE Brands.

15. Azione is now representing Lacoste.

16. ICA is now representing Superga.

17. RK Communications is now representing Sandshaped and CeliaB.

18. Lividini & Co. is now representing Sperry, Keds, and Wolverine.

19. SEEN Group is now representing Make Up For Ever in the US & Canada.

20. LJPR is now representing Indochino.

21. PULL PR is now representing Glam Steam and Beginning Boutique.

22. MP-IMC is now representing Lime Crime.

23. MODEWORLD is now representing RATIONALLE.

24. Little Voice PR (LVPR) is now representing Edify, Bean Box, and By Rosie Jane.

25. Scenario PR is now representing maurices.

26. Tractenberg & Co. is now representing Jeanine Lobell’s beauty brand Neen.

27. Exposure is now representing JAJA Tequila.

28. Chasen Creative Media is now representing Tan Luxe and Isle of Paradise.

29. Brandsway Creative is now representing Adina Kamkhatchi Mizrahi of Adina’s Jewels.

30. Coded PR is now representing bridal and evening wear designer Dana Harel.

31. IHPR is now representing Dorsey.

32. Elle Communications is now representing goodbuy.

33. Michele Marie PR is now representing IVL Collective, London Lash, Organic Skin Co., La Foi London, French Lime, Tristen Ikaika, and Wolven.

34. EightSixtySouth is now representing Hairy Little Things, Understatement and Dreambox Beauty.

35. Black PR is now representing bridal brand Rowley Hesselballe London.

36. Fournier PR + Consulting is now representing Sofwave.

37. Behrman is now representing Bohēme Fragrances.

38. Chapter 2 is now representing Red Ball Jets.

