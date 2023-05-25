Chic ReportHamptons

Extra, Extra! The First Daily Summer Issue Of The Season Lands Today!!!!

Summer is here, cheries! Our first issue of the warm weather season is out today—landing in the Hamptons, Palm Beach, NYC, and beyond. And there’s not one but two covers: one with recent Hair Artist of the Year honoree Chris Appleton and his bestie Kim Kardashian, and another with a chic summer-ready look by G. Label by goop.

Inside the issue, we have tête-à-têtes with Meghann Fahy, Elle Macpherson, goop’s chief creative officer Shaun Kearney, and some of our favorite East End tastemakers. There’s recaps of our recent major events, like the star-studded Fashion Los Angeles Awards which brought out the who’s who of Hollywood.

As always, we’ve got a summer preview which is essential reading before your upcoming dinner parties. What are people watching, wearing, wanting? Plus! Décor, beauty, lifestyle, fashion, and haute gossip. We’ve got it all, and oh so much more.

Get into it, below:

