There’s Still Time! Last-Minute Mother’s Day Jewels (Under $1,000!)

The countdown is on! Mother’s Day is just around the corner, which means it’s officially crunch time for gift shopping. If you’re in need of a last-minute gift idea—perhaps a sparkly one!—you’ve come to the right place. We’ve consulted our most tried-and-true gem authorities for trinkets and baubles destined to make your mom a happy magpie! Whether she tends to opt for something understated and pared-back or is the unapologetic, glittering and statement-making type, she’s bound to swoon over something on our list.

Gemist, Blue sapphire studs, $850

Sézane, Rings with multicolored glass stones, $100

Common Era, Triple amethyst medallion necklace, $320

Pamela Love, Taia chain bracelet, $450

Anna Beck, Asymmetrical triple drop earrings, $375

Talbots, Gold-plated sterling silver semiprecious sparkle bangle, $129

Lagos, Pearl ring, $495

Adornmonde, Neema butterfly charm necklace, $172

HEYMAEVE, Multicolor gem bracelet, $62

Bychari, Diamond initial ring, $350

Haverhill, Personalized three-letter birthstone bracelet, ~$425

Mejuri, Pavé diamond wishbone necklace, $300

Ring Concierge, Inlay birthstone ring, starts at $398

Brilliant Earth, Engravable mom disc pendant, $95

Guess, Cara drop earrings, $68

Lorraine West, Chevron cuff in brass, $555

Mark Broumand, Blue sapphire eye bracelet, $420

Jane Bartel Jewelry, Opal ring, $825

Monbouquette, Pearl drop earrings, $425

Devereux, Diamond cigar band, $920

Anne Sisteron, Peridot green garnet necklace, $680

Elizabeth Moore, Infinity heart studs, $550

