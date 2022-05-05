News

There’s Still Time! Last-Minute Mother’s Day Jewels (Under $1,000!)

by Julia Oakes
Anne Sisteron; Devereux (Courtesy)

The countdown is on! Mother’s Day is just around the corner, which means it’s officially crunch time for gift shopping. If you’re in need of a last-minute gift idea—perhaps a sparkly one!—you’ve come to the right place. We’ve consulted our most tried-and-true gem authorities for trinkets and baubles destined to make your mom a happy magpie! Whether she tends to opt for something understated and pared-back or is the unapologetic, glittering and statement-making type, she’s bound to swoon over something on our list. 

Gemist, Blue sapphire studs, $850

(Courtesy Gemist)

Sézane, Rings with multicolored glass stones, $100

(Courtesy Sézane)

Common Era, Triple amethyst medallion necklace, $320

(Courtesy Common Era)

Pamela Love, Taia chain bracelet, $450

(Courtesy Pamela Love)

Anna Beck, Asymmetrical triple drop earrings, $375

(Courtesy Anna Beck)

Talbots, Gold-plated sterling silver semiprecious sparkle bangle, $129

(Courtesy Talbots)

Lagos, Pearl ring, $495

(Courtesy Lagos)

Adornmonde, Neema butterfly charm necklace, $172

(Courtesy Adornmonde)

HEYMAEVE, Multicolor gem bracelet, $62

(Courtesy HEYMAEVE)

Bychari, Diamond initial ring, $350

(Courtesy Bychari)

Haverhill, Personalized three-letter birthstone bracelet, ~$425

(Courtesy Haverhill)

Mejuri, Pavé diamond wishbone necklace, $300

(Courtesy Mejuri)

Ring Concierge, Inlay birthstone ring, starts at $398

(Courtesy Ring Concierge)

Brilliant Earth, Engravable mom disc pendant, $95

(Courtesy Brilliant Earth)

Guess, Cara drop earrings, $68

(Courtesy GUESS)

Lorraine West, Chevron cuff in brass, $555

(Courtesy Lorraine West)

Mark Broumand, Blue sapphire eye bracelet, $420

(Courtesy Mark Broumand)

 

Jane Bartel Jewelry, Opal ring, $825

(Courtesy Jane Bartel)

Monbouquette, Pearl drop earrings, $425

(Courtesy Monbouquette)

Devereux, Diamond cigar band, $920

(Courtesy Devereux)

Anne Sisteron, Peridot green garnet necklace, $680

(Courtesy Anne Sisteron)

Elizabeth Moore, Infinity heart studs, $550

(Courtesy Elizabeth Moore)

