There’s Still Time! Last-Minute Mother’s Day Jewels (Under $1,000!)

The countdown is on! Mother’s Day is just around the corner, which means it’s officially crunch time for gift shopping. If you’re in need of a last-minute gift idea—perhaps a sparkly one!—you’ve come to the right place. We’ve consulted our most tried-and-true gem authorities for trinkets and baubles destined to make your mom a happy magpie! Whether she tends to opt for something understated and pared-back or is the unapologetic, glittering and statement-making type, she’s bound to swoon over something on our list.
Gemist, Blue sapphire studs, $850
Sézane, Rings with multicolored glass stones, $100
Common Era, Triple amethyst medallion necklace, $320
Pamela Love, Taia chain bracelet, $450
Anna Beck, Asymmetrical triple drop earrings, $375
Talbots, Gold-plated sterling silver semiprecious sparkle bangle, $129
Lagos, Pearl ring, $495
Adornmonde, Neema butterfly charm necklace, $172
HEYMAEVE, Multicolor gem bracelet, $62
Bychari, Diamond initial ring, $350
Haverhill, Personalized three-letter birthstone bracelet, ~$425
Mejuri, Pavé diamond wishbone necklace, $300
Ring Concierge, Inlay birthstone ring, starts at $398
Brilliant Earth, Engravable mom disc pendant, $95
Guess, Cara drop earrings, $68
Lorraine West, Chevron cuff in brass, $555
Mark Broumand, Blue sapphire eye bracelet, $420
Jane Bartel Jewelry, Opal ring, $825
Monbouquette, Pearl drop earrings, $425
Devereux, Diamond cigar band, $920
Anne Sisteron, Peridot green garnet necklace, $680
Elizabeth Moore, Infinity heart studs, $550
