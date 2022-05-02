The Daily Palm Springs Has Landed! Read The Issue, Ahead Of FashionGo Week, Right Here

We go where the fashion is—and a sunny climate sure entices us too. Ahead of the inaugural FashionGo Week Palm Springs kicking off tomorrow, we’re bringing you a glossy issue jam-packed with buzz, brands, beauty, and more.

We got the inside scoop on the new biannual event—tipped as a trade show with a difference; thanks to an emphasis on wellness, connectivity, and culture—and met some of the roster of brands taking part. FashionGo Week’s Paul Lee and Tom Nastos also tell us how the game-changing event was conceptualized and came to be, and how FashionGo’s technology has helped bolster the trade show experience year-round.

With Fashion Month in Europe feeling like an oh so distant memory, we cast an eye back to the runways of Paris and Milan to refresh your memories of what’s haute and happening for the season ahead. And closer to home, a look back at The Daily’s glamorous Fashion Los Angeles Awards, which took place at the Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel, in April with a star-studded guestlist that included Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly, Paris Hilton, Kendall Jenner, Kris Jenner, Tiffany Haddish, Christina Aguilera, Brie Larson, Zoey Deutch, and pretty much every SoCal chicster you can think of. And of course, it wouldn’t be a celebration on all things Palm Springs without a peek into the return of Coachella: from the fiercest fashion to the best festival fêtes.

In the meantime, feast your eyes on the issue below!

