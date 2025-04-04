Spotted: Kelly Rutherford draped in PDPAOLA jewels! The actress is the new face of the Barcelona-based brand’s fine jewelry campaign, inspired by the flight and elegance of swans. Below, we catch up with the “Gossip Girl” star on her favorite accessory styles, the most surprising pieces in her jewelry box, and more at the brand’s West Village boutique. XOXO!

Your PDPAOLA’s newest jewelry ambassador. What was your experience like shooting the new fine jewelry campaign?

It was absolutely amazing. It was such a good team of people, and it was just a beautiful day. We had so much fun!

Do you have an extensive jewelry collection—and what are your favorite jewelry styles?

It’s not too extensive! I have a lot of things that mean something to me, if that makes sense. This [PDPAOLA jewelry] means something to me—it’s beautiful quality, it’s unique, it’s different. They did such a beautiful job, and the collection is really beautiful. It’s something you could wear every day. You can wear it dressy, but you can also wear it casually with a T-shirt.

What’s your best piece of jewelry accessorizing advice?

I’m very much a jeans and T-shirt person, almost all the time. I dress up in a variation of that. Jewelry and accessories make such a big difference—the handbag, the jewelry. It’s what makes it unique, and you!

What’s something we’d be surprised to find in your jewelry box?

Things from my kids! I’ve kept little jewelry from my kids. My daughter had picked out this diamond ring that’s a teeny, tiny trinket—but I love it, and I’ve kept it. I’ve kept little things from my kids when they were little.

That’s so special!

Funny little things! My son gave me a little…maybe he’s the one that gave me the little ring! He must have been five or six, and he gave me a beautiful little diamond ring. It’s not real [diamonds], but it’s so cute. Things like that I’ll keep in my jewelry box. Those are precious, and those are the things that you keep.

